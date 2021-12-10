7602 Walnut Rd, Gloucester, VA 23061

88 Ac Farm with two Homes ! Views from the back deck of the pond and woods up close and mountains on the horizon. Built in 2008, this off frame modular has so much space with a large, eat in kitchen, appealing living room, Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, walk out basement, an inviting "let's-sit-a-while" front porch, attached carport, and more! How about the 88 acres for playing, quiet, farming, and hunting?? Mountain laurels line the refreshing creek which begs you to search out native wildflowers and wildlife or simply get your feet wet on a warm day. Refreshing and smart updates include a cozy, gas fireplace, new decking boards and vinyl railings, Sunsetter awning. You'll find tasteful details throughout, such as tray ceiling, crown molding, utility room with sink and built in ironing board, walk-in pantry, large walk-in primary closet, soaking tub, and an inviting foyer to welcome you home. But wait! There's more! a SECOND home on this stunning property which could provide additional income or give visitors you may have their own place to relax! 88+ acres with Two homes well located in Central Virginia. Firefly internet available soon ! Wire has been run to the property.
