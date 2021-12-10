ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

7602 Walnut Rd, Gloucester, VA 23061

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Rancher is Cute as a Button! Situated on a half-acre lot in a cul-de-sac in the Oak Grove Subdivision of Gloucester. Enjoy a Bright, Open Floorplan in the main...

richmond.com

Richmond.com

225 Liberty St, Petersburg, VA 23803

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Fantastic opportunity for investor or new to the market investors wanting to start out with tenant occupied property to add or build a portfolio. Historic Petersburg location. ****48-72 hours lead time is required to schedule a showing.ONLY**** A spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths in a good location with stores, schools, restaurants and I95 nearby.
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

5686 Tower Hill Rd, Buckingham, VA 24553

88 Ac Farm with two Homes ! Views from the back deck of the pond and woods up close and mountains on the horizon. Built in 2008, this off frame modular has so much space with a large, eat in kitchen, appealing living room, Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, walk out basement, an inviting "let's-sit-a-while" front porch, attached carport, and more! How about the 88 acres for playing, quiet, farming, and hunting?? Mountain laurels line the refreshing creek which begs you to search out native wildflowers and wildlife or simply get your feet wet on a warm day. Refreshing and smart updates include a cozy, gas fireplace, new decking boards and vinyl railings, Sunsetter awning. You'll find tasteful details throughout, such as tray ceiling, crown molding, utility room with sink and built in ironing board, walk-in pantry, large walk-in primary closet, soaking tub, and an inviting foyer to welcome you home. But wait! There's more! a SECOND home on this stunning property which could provide additional income or give visitors you may have their own place to relax! 88+ acres with Two homes well located in Central Virginia. Firefly internet available soon ! Wire has been run to the property.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

705 Northside Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

One of kind FULLY RENOVATED all brick colonial in heart of Northside! This stately beauty, where a previous Richmond mayor resided, has over 3,500 sq ft of living space, boasting 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths! As you come inside you're greeted by an expansive living area, that flows right into the kitchen, featuring high end cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a fabulously done backsplash. The first floor also has a formal dining space, with exterior side balcony access, as well as, a 1st floor bedroom with full bath. In the fully finished basement you will find two large sized bedrooms and so much space you won't know what to do with it all! Upstairs on the 2nd floor you will find a large rooftop balcony, perfect for entertaining & enjoying a beautiful night with friends star gazing. A massive primary bedroom & ensuite bath PLUS another bedroom with its own full bath rounds out the 2nd floor. Wait, but there is more! Take the stairs, in the primary bedroom, up to the most perfect bonus room/office space you could dream of! You will never feel like you are living in the city with the massive backyard, all brick fireplace and shed. Don't miss being a part of history!!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

6005 Lansgate Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23112

A great transitional in the highly desired Woodlake Community. Get ready to tour your new home . Soaring two story family room with loads of natural light shining through. Some updates under the current sellers reign, kitchen cabinets with hardware, bathroom with upgraded vanities , tub & shower combination added also, newer stainless steel appliances, freshly painted SW Agreeable Gray December 2021, new HVAC 6 years young, exterior painted recenty as well. Lovely new modern black kitchen chandlier just installed 12-21. Formal living room and dining room finish off the first floor. The Primary bedroom is very spacious with cathedral ceiling, large walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. The remaining 3 bedrooms are generous in size and full of natural light coming through. Pull-down attic with space for storage , 2 car front load garage, A grand 2 tierd magnificent deck abutts backyard that backs up to the winding walking trail.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

604 Ironington Rd, Henrico, VA 23227

This home features freshly painted cabinets, new countertops, new backsplash and new flooring in the kitchen and foyer. Also, new flooring in the half bath in the basement & primary bedroom bath. The first floor area (except sunroom) has been freshly painted with the living room and dining room having wood floors. (Wood floors on second floor under carpet). The heat pump for the sunroom is less than a year old and the whole house (except sunroom & dining area which have energy efficient double pane) has energy efficient triple pane windows. All kitchen appliances including the washer/dryer convey with the property (in working condition, but conveying as-is) Huge (17'3 x 12"11) concreted floor storage area beneath the deck. Also, huge workshop in basement with one car garage. The family room features a large window for light and the all brick wall fireplace. Lots of room for growth throughout this well maintained home with a recent repaved double driveway.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

8106 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

"Cheswick" is an incredible 3 stories of history. Built in 1796 as the Franklin Family Farm House, it was moved to a convenient corner of the original farm and restored. Old trees, a secret walled garden plus 3 outbuildings with endless possibilities welcome you. The quality of construction in the home will amaze you as it could not be bought today! Lofty ceilings, heart pine floors, 8 brick fireplaces with extensive millwork, panelled doors with rim locks, large bright windows, many built-in shelves and endless brick on the first level, outside walkways and walls! The flexible floor plan offers opportunity of bedrooms on 3 levels. The English basement is above ground with full-sized windows. All rooms are generous sized and bright so you can easily fit your lifestyle here. Come and bring your dreams of living in a very unique and special home. Many happy memories live here. Begin to make your own in one of Henrico's oldest homes. It is a treasure!
Richmond.com

3830 Bell Rd, Goochland, VA 23063

5 acres that is mostly open, there was previously a modular home on the land but it has been removed--Land is wooded in back with a creek. There is a Shared drive with 3836 Bell. To access, Drive up gravel road when it ends the property is on left.
GOOCHLAND, VA
Richmond.com

402 Old Carnation St, Richmond City, VA 23225

INVESTOR SPECIAL ! ! ! This diamond in the rough is ready to shine with a little elbow grease and updates. It is priced to sell and situated on almost a half acre. Even though it was occupied this month, it will not qualify for traditional financing. Perfect potential to flip, hold as a 3 bedroom traditional or short term rental. Ask about the detailed walk through video.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

75 Lewis Cir, King William, VA 23009

Come out to see us in the desirable McCauley Park subdivision in Historic King William County. Conveniently located near Central Garage, just 15 minutes from Mechanicsville, you'll be sure to love your new home. This home is an example of what can be built, however, there is still time to choose your plan and lot as well as options & upgrades! Pictures are of a previously built home and not an exact representation of home with standard features.
KING WILLIAM, VA
Richmond.com

9509 Newhall Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

Just in time for Christmas your 2022 renovation project home ! This Tri level in a desirable West End location is sold as-is and will require a full renovation including Kitchen & all bathrooms. The upper Two levels appear to have original hardwood flooring and there are no signs of any current leaks; the rear yard is large for this area. The condition of systems and structure of property is unknown and unable to be verified by owner. Do not access the property without a confirmed appointment.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

1804 Hilliard Rd, Henrico, VA 23228

All brick cape near Belmont golf course. New roof and windows in 2018. Enjoy the front porch and the rear screened porch. Property being sold "AS IS". There is an inspection report in the house to look at and leave. I will send it electronically to anyone interested after viewing. No repairs will be made by the sellers Trustee, you can get your own inspection report for informational purposes if desired. Has 200 amp service and washer dryer hookups. Maintenance free exterior but needs interior cosmetics and updating.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3936 Shenandoah Cir, Hopewell, VA 23860

2 STORY MOVE IN READY HOME W/ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE!!! This Home Features 3 Bedrooms w/ 2.5 Baths. The Eat in Kitchen has a Bar Top Counter Area for Extra Seating. Dishwasher and a Refrigerator that will convey to New Owners. The Family Room displays a Natural Gas Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors that Overlook Your Deck and Backyard.There is also a Formal Dining Space Great for Entertaining! The Master Bedroom is located on the 2nd Floor. This Room Features a Walk In Closet and En Suite Bath. The Master Bath Room has a Large Vanity Counter Top and Jetted Tub! The Additional 2 Bedrooms have Ample Closet Space and there is also a Full Bath located on the 2nd Floor. The Laundry Room has a Washer/Dryer that will also Covey to New Owners.This home could be Yours today!
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

7802 Hermitage Rd, Henrico, VA 23228

Investor special! Home sold in as-is condition. Good bones with so much potential! Nice floor plan with an enclosed side porch, deck and shed. Primary bedroom addition added in 2001 making the now 2nd bedroom a better fit for an office or sitting area for the Primary Suite. Renovate this home and bring it back to life!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

79 Samos Ln, Middlesex, VA 23180

This property is subject to Auction Terms. List price is based on Fannie Mae valuations team assessment. Offers only accepted during auction period. Quiet country setting in Middlesex County not too far from the Millstone Landing Boat Ramp out to the Rappahannock River! Three bedrooms and 3 full baths. Eat-in-kitchen, dining room, large family room, utility room and two additional downstairs rooms that can be extra bedrooms or office/hobby area. Wrap around country porch and rear deck.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3918 Ferndale Cir, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

This 3-bedroom 1-bath brick rancher is located on an almost one acre lot in Dinwiddie County. The home has a spacious backyard for family gatherings-perfect for upcoming holiday celebrations! All bedrooms have hardwood flooring and a lot of closet space. In addition, this home has a large screened-in porch and a carport. This home has so much potential-Schedule your showing today!
Richmond.com

200 N Valley Rd, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Don't miss this beautiful Cape Cod home, tucked away in the Laurel Hill neighborhood of Colonial Heights. This four bedroom, two bathroom home has been fully remodeled. The first floor of the home consists of two bedrooms, a full bathroom, updated kitchen complete with luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dining area and screened in porch. The first floor has hardwood flooring through out. The second floor has carpet through out, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. All new windows and a new HVAC system. Schedule your showing today!
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
Richmond.com

11252 Gwathmey Church Rd, Hanover, VA 23005

Welcome Home to 11252 Gwathmey Church Road! Just minutes from the Town of Ashland! This cute home is the perfect canvas for your vision! Situated on a spacious half-acre lot, this home comes with a 1 car-garage and additional out buildings for storage! Head inside where you will find three bedrooms, a huge eat in kitchen, a family room, and a flex room that could be a play room, office or additional bedroom! One full bath, with ample space to add at least an additional half bath. Head out back and you will find a spacious covered patio- perfect for entertaining! This home is well loved and in need of a facelift- perfect for those who are looking for a prime real estate location near Ashland, but willing to put in some investing! The design possibilities are truly endless!
Richmond.com

1.6 Acres (Off) Hungars Beach Rd, Northampton, VA 23110

Exquisite, Rare, Bluff, Chesapeake Bayfront property near Eastville, Virginia. This Amazing Bluff, Bayfront Property, with 1.6 acres (two parcels, sold together), and approximately 200 feet of waterfrontage offers amazing views, sunrises, sunsets, private beach access, and the perfect location for your waterfront oasis! Centrally located between Cape Charles and Exmore, this property offers the small community atmosphere and privacy you seek with lots of elbow room for those looking for a spacious property. With amazing views of the sandbars, wildlife, plenty of room for recreation and potential for a private dock, this home site is awaiting your dream plans! The property is zoned as A/RB – Agricultural/Rural Business. Current survey/well/septic certificate for conventional 4BR from 2021.
EASTVILLE, VA
Richmond.com

1905 Camerons Landing Ln, Hopewell, VA 23860

Don't miss this spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Cameron's Landing waterfront community! The main level boast a living room with natural light, a large eat-in kitchen with oversized gourmet island, plenty of cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen you will find a morning room, large family room and a closed off room perfect for a private office! Upstairs features a generous size owners suite with walk-in closet, and master bathroom with tile shower and glass doors. Take a look down the hallway and you will find 4 additional bedrooms, one of which is massive and could also be used as a recreational room or man cave! This home has been meticulously maintained and features a landscaped yard, 2-car garage with extra storage space, paved driveway, and a back deck perfect for entertaining! Fantastic community and just minutes to Fort Lee and easily accessible to the highway.
HOPEWELL, VA

