Microsoft Prepares To Win Unconditional EU Approval For Nuance Deal

Microsoft could face questions from the UK’s competition watchdog over what is meant to be the technology giant’s second largest takeover.The Competition and Markets Authority said on Monday that it has launched a probe into the 16 billion dollar (£12 billion) acquisition of Nuance Communications.Nuance specialises in artificial intelligence and speech recognition. It helped develop Apple’s Siri voice assistant.Despite both companies being based in the US, the British regulator could wade into the deal if it finds that it will have a bad impact on the UK markets.However, how likely it is to find any problems remains to be seen.The...

