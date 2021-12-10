Finding sun and seclusion by beach-hopping on Puerto Rico's west coast

Family office magnate John Paulson is stuck living in the high-tax hellscape that is Joe Biden’s America—which he did not vote for, thank you very much—for at least another two years, when his youngest child finally fucks off to college and allows him to live his best life. For years now, it seemed that best life would be lived by the warm sands of Puerto Rico, in spite of warnings that the bankrupt island looks a good deal better than residing there actually is. As the big day approaches, however, it seems JP may be having second thoughts about spending quite so much of the year in even the most salubrious parts of what is essentially a third-world country. Either that or he’s trying to make up for all the tax savings he’s missed out on these last eight years/preparing for the next giant tax bill, and looking for a cheaper place to park his billions.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO