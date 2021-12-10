VIDEO: 3 sought after swastika drawn in wet concrete outside Brooklyn home

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Three people are being sought by police after video allegedly captured them drawing swastikas in wet concrete outside a Brooklyn home.

The NYPD released surveillance footage Friday as they search for the trio in last week’s incident, which is being investigated by the department’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Video shows the three suspects, who appear to be teens, walking up to an area of wet concrete on Ocean Avenue, near Avenue R, in Madison around 9:50 p.m. last Friday.

At least two of the individuals pick up sticks and draw something in the concrete before all three walk away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.