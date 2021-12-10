Lamont chooses comptroller successor

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Governor Lamont has chosen Bloomfield resident Natalie Braswell to serve the remainder state comptroller Kevin Lembo's current term.

Lembo announced last week he would leave at month's end due to health concerns.

Braswell spent a decade as assistant comptroller and general counsel prior to her current position in the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Braswell said “I am honored and humbled to be appointed to finish out the term of a dear friend, mentor, and model public servant in Kevin Lembo.”

Lamont said “Natalie spent a decade working as general counsel and assistant comptroller under Kevin Lembo, and I am confident that this will be a smooth transition."

Braswell said she will not seek a term of her own when she's finished serving out the current term.