ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, CT

Lamont chooses comptroller successor

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBodH_0dJZkoOM00

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Governor Lamont has chosen Bloomfield resident Natalie Braswell to serve the remainder state comptroller Kevin Lembo's current term.

Lembo announced last week he would leave at month's end due to health concerns.

Braswell spent a decade as assistant comptroller and general counsel prior to her current position in the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Braswell said “I am honored and humbled to be appointed to finish out the term of a dear friend, mentor, and model public servant in Kevin Lembo.”

Lamont said “Natalie spent a decade working as general counsel and assistant comptroller under Kevin Lembo, and I am confident that this will be a smooth transition."

Braswell said she will not seek a term of her own when she's finished serving out the current term.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Bloomfield, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Lembo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comptroller#Wtic Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy