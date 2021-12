For most U.S. workers, their human capital represents their largest economic resource. However, the longer you stay with a company, the more you accumulate job-specific human capital. These are skills that aren’t easily transferable to another company. (A close-to-home example is making the COVID vaccine under a nondisclosure agreement.) Thus, your company’s risk of doing poorly and going under becomes your risk. You become a stock—not a general stock, but rather your company’s stock.

