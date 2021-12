Property appraisers don’t dictate what the value is. We merely research and analyze market data to interpret and then report what the market says the value is. Many years ago, an appraiser friend (Ben was his name) asked me to go along on a challenging appraisal assignment to aid in data collection. On the way he needed to drop off an appraisal report to a lender client.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO