Grab a handful of Peanuts

By Jodie Jacobs
chicagotheaterandarts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” continues to delight audiences. Can an off-Broadway musical based on cartoonist Charles M. Schulz’s well-loved “Peanuts” comic strip characters that is more than 50 years old still be relevant?. The answer is Yes!. With music and lyrics by...

chicagotheaterandarts.com

mediapost.com

Snoopy, Peanuts and the Bite-Sized Messages of Brand Humanity

Seventy-one years after Charlie Brown and his neighborhood of friends, pets, unintelligible adults and kite-eating trees launched, the Peanuts’ brand remains among the most recognizable around the world. Charles “Sparky” Schulz finished his epic run in 2000 (the day before he passed). And yet every year around this time, our memory of his genius is refreshed with the Great Pumpkin, Thanksgiving and Christmas specials. Peanuts’ latest TV home is Apple TV+, where you can find those indispensable specials, as well as new animated series. But you can’t call this a revival, since the overseer of the brand, Peanuts Worldwide, has been working all along with over 1000 partners across all borders on a range of Peanuts properties and merchandise. Twenty years after the last original Schulz strip appeared, high demand for the Peanuts’ license continues because of the strip’s simple, resonant humanity, says Charlie Brown’s CMO, Melissa Menta, SVP, Marketing and Communications Worldwide. Authenticity, honesty, relevance and meaning come as effortlessly to this brand as they elude just about everyone else in marketing. As consumer brands trendily scramble to find their “meaning” and “align with values,” this seems like a good time of year for them to ask a version of Charlie Brown’s famous cry – Isn’t there anyone who knows what having a brand matter in people’s hearts and minds is all about? Listen to the entire podcast at this link.
MOVIES
mountainlake.org

Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Christmas | Preview

Feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?. Don’t miss “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Sunday, December...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

20 facts you might not know about 'A Christmas Story'

How, exactly, did “A Christmas Story” become one of the most beloved movies of the Yuletide season? We don’t ask that contemptuously, though the film is a bit polarizing, and you can’t say it’s been scarcely shown in recent years. On its surface, it doesn’t scream “Future Christmas staple.” It’s here now, though, and so are 20 facts about the movie. No decoder ring needed.
MOVIES
Jimmy Hogan
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Anne Rice gets another AMC show, this one about witches

The witching hour is here. AMC is betting on horror queen Anne Rice. The famous former New Orleans author’s “Mayfair Witches” series is getting adapted into a TV show for AMC. This marks the second Rice series heading to adaptation at the network, as “Interview With the Vampire” will also be hitting the small screen.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
CELEBRITIES

