The Washington Wizards (15-12) hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, December 13 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. The Nuggets are coming off a 127-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, while the Wizards fell to the Utah Jazz 123-98 on the same day. Austin Rivers (COVID-19 protocols) is out, and JayMichael Green (ankle) and Will Barton (illness) are both questionable for Denver. Rui Hachimura (personal) and Kyle Kuzma (COVID-19 protocols) are out for Washington.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO