National Guard steps in to help Indiana University hospitals as number of COVID patients expected to increase significantly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Indiana National Guard is deploying to assist hospitals run by Indiana University Health as COVID-19 hospitalizations are expected to rise to unprecedented levels.

Indiana University Health’s main hospital in Indianapolis recorded its highest number of patients- 512 in January. Dr. Paul Caulkins, IU's Health Associate Chief Medical Officer told CBS 4 Indianapolis that they’re expecting to go higher.

He also said hospital staff members are incredibly tired and he called the situation “most disheartening thing” he can imagine. “We’re not that far from the January levels now."

"We’ve already beaten the surge from the late summer, early fall of this year,” he said.

Dr. Chris Weaver, IU Health Chief Clinical Officer, agreed. “It’s a big emotional strain to take care of people who are really really sick, many of whom are dying," he said.

“The vast majority are not vaccinated and this really is a major surge of those who are not vaccinated.”

The National Guard is also helping with clinical and administrative duties.