23% of Missouri drivers don't know 'Move Over' law, study says

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - When you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road or highway with its light flashing, Missouri law requires you to change lanes to give the workers room. A new study says nearly one-fourth of drivers in the state aren't aware that's a law.

AAA, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are calling on drivers to adhere to the statewide “Move Over” law . A recent AAA survey found 23% of Missouri drivers are unaware of the Move Over law and 15% report not understanding the potential consequences for violating it.

The study also found that 42% of Missouri drivers thought not changing lanes was somewhat or not dangerous at all to roadside emergency workers.

In Missouri, 42 people were killed while outside a disabled vehicle from 2015 through 2019.

An average of 24 emergency responders including tow providers are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year nationwide. Meaning someone in this line of work is killed, on average, every other week.

Drivers who fail to give emergency and work crews, including tow trucks, space to safely do their jobs face a Class A misdemeanor which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of $2,000 in Missouri.

The law require motorists to move over one lane or slow down when approaching an incident where tow providers, police, firefighters or emergency medical service crews are working at the roadside. Many states have also expanded their laws to cover other vehicles, such as utility and municipal (e.g. sanitation vehicles) fleets, as well as any disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

To protect roadside workers, drivers with disabled vehicles, and others, and to improve highway safety, AAA offers these precautionary tips:

• Remain alert, avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving

• Keep an eye out for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road

• When you see these situations, slow down and if possible, move one lane over and away from the people and vehicles stopped at the side of the road.

