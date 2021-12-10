ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MnDOT ready for the snow

By Adam Carter, Dan Edwards
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

While Meteorologist Paul Douglas expects the metro to see 4-8 inches of snow and the outer areas to see up to 12 inches, MnDOT says that they don't want motorists to fear. They are ready for the storm.

"We've got crews out right now really pretreating the areas that help us the most," MnDOT spokesperson Anne Meyer told Adam Carter on The Morning News. "That's going to be bridges, overpasses, ramps...they tend to slick up faster than other areas of the highway."

While some media outlets are reporting that there aren't enough snowplow drivers, Meyer says that the great resignation hasn't affected their side of the business.

"Most of our drivers are full time, whether that's maintenance or doing other things like construction, surveys other things like that. It's worked into their contract that they do snowplowing in the winter when we need it. We are fully staffed."

While MnDOT is recommending you get your chores and errands done before the snow hits, Meyer says to make sure you are prepared if you do go out during the storm.

"Be weather aware. Pay attention, know before you go. Check out your route on systems like 511 or mn.org . That's going to help you see what road conditions are like, if there are any crashes along your route, things like that."

