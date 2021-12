When the holiday season rolls around, we look forward to many things, one of them being the annual Consuelos family Christmas card. Now that December has begun, Kelly Ripa just revealed what her family's card will look like for this year, and it included a vacation photo that looked very familiar. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host pointed out in her caption that she had actually shared this photo previously, saying, “Repurposed vacation photo [Christmas tree emoji]. #fbf #holiday #fam.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO