MIchael B. Jordan’s ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Red Carpet Style Was A Tribute To Sidney Poitier

By Lauren E. Williams (@DCFashionBlogger)
 4 days ago

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


Dressed in neutral tones, a long-tailored cardigan, and a Valentino belt, Michael B. Jordan gave us leading man energy as he arrived at the AMC Theatre in Lincoln Square for the New York City premiere of his new film, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN . When asked about his personal style, Jordan told HelloBeautiful he likes “being comfortable, but tailored at times” and that his premiere look was inspired by “Sidney Portier and he wanted to honor the greats.”

There to join MBJ was Denzel Washington, director of the film, Dana Canedy, former New York Times editor and author of the film’s original novel, and cast members Chanté Adams, Jalon Christian, Robert Wisdom, Tamara Tunie, Jasmine Batchel, and Marchant Davis. Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson, Raising Kanan star, Patina Miller, and Law & Order: Organized Crime actress Danielle Mone Truitt were also in attendance.

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (played by MBJ), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (played by Chanté) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child (played by Jalon). Sony Pictures describes the film as “a sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love.” MBJ agrees.

“Through love anything is possible,” MBJ told HB when asked about what he wanted the audience to take away from the film. “The movie is incredible and heartfelt – there are a lot of sacrifices in this film. But what’s at the core is family and heart, and that is what is important.”

Check out our gallery below to see what the stars wore on the red carpet – from bright purples to more fall neutrals – and don’t forget to catch the film when it hits theatres on Christmas Day.

Get into more red carpet looks, below:

1. Michael B. Jordan

“I’m finding my fashion style as I grow, as I evolve so it depends on what job I’m doing too. Depends on what mode in in,” said MBJ on the carpet.

2. Chanté Adams

Chanté Adams looked stunning in a purple Greta Constantine gown, Casadei shoes and a Judith Lieber purse.

3. Tamara Tunie

Source:@ dcfashionblogger

Actress Tamara Tunie wore a custom Michael B to the premiere.

4. Patina Miller

“Raising Kanan” actress Patina Miller wore a full length wool coat by Lafayette.

