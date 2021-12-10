ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

MIchael B. Jordan’s ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Red Carpet Style Was A Tribute To Sidney Poitier

By Lauren E. Williams (@DCFashionBlogger)
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03brPi_0dJZgFGX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ow21I_0dJZgFGX00

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


Dressed in neutral tones, a long-tailored cardigan, and a Valentino belt, Michael B. Jordan gave us leading man energy as he arrived at the AMC Theatre in Lincoln Square for the New York City premiere of his new film, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN . When asked about his personal style, Jordan told HelloBeautiful he likes “being comfortable, but tailored at times” and that his premiere look was inspired by “Sidney Portier and he wanted to honor the greats.”

There to join MBJ was Denzel Washington, director of the film, Dana Canedy, former New York Times editor and author of the film’s original novel, and cast members Chanté Adams, Jalon Christian, Robert Wisdom, Tamara Tunie, Jasmine Batchel, and Marchant Davis. Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson, Raising Kanan star, Patina Miller, and Law & Order: Organized Crime actress Danielle Mone Truitt were also in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbG5M_0dJZgFGX00

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (played by MBJ), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (played by Chanté) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child (played by Jalon). Sony Pictures describes the film as “a sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love.” MBJ agrees.

“Through love anything is possible,” MBJ told HB when asked about what he wanted the audience to take away from the film. “The movie is incredible and heartfelt – there are a lot of sacrifices in this film. But what’s at the core is family and heart, and that is what is important.”

Check out our gallery below to see what the stars wore on the red carpet – from bright purples to more fall neutrals – and don’t forget to catch the film when it hits theatres on Christmas Day.

Get into more red carpet looks, below:

1. Michael B. Jordan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DG9Gn_0dJZgFGX00 Source:@ dcfashionblogger

“I’m finding my fashion style as I grow, as I evolve so it depends on what job I’m doing too. Depends on what mode in in,” said MBJ on the carpet.

2. Chanté Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSSNZ_0dJZgFGX00 Source:@ dcfashionblogger

Chanté Adams looked stunning in a purple Greta Constantine gown, Casadei shoes and a Judith Lieber purse.

3. Tamara Tunie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422G4y_0dJZgFGX00
Source:@ dcfashionblogger

Actress Tamara Tunie wore a custom Michael B to the premiere.

4. Patina Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Pn4X_0dJZgFGX00 Source:@ dcfashionblogger

“Raising Kanan” actress Patina Miller wore a full length wool coat by Lafayette.

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

“It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life”: Michael B. Jordan takes the reins of his career, and ‘Creed III’

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan‘s battle-scarred alter-ego Erik Stevens/Killmonger famously faces off with Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa, saying, “I’ve lived my entire life, waiting for this moment!” In real life, Jordan is saying the same thing, in a feature piece with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor, producer and...
MOVIES
jammin1057.com

Michael B. Jordan Shares Intimate Pics With Lori Harvey for 1-Year Anniversary

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday (November 16) and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. “Happy Anniversary,” the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. “It’s been a year crazy!!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Robert Wisdom
Person
Kendrick Sampson
Person
Tamara Tunie
Person
Patina Miller
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Try Not to Cry as Michael B. Jordan Gushes About Lori Harvey: "I Finally Found What Love Was"

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have done quite a good job at keeping details around their relationship under wraps (aside from a few occasional Instagram flicks). The power couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and after reaching such a huge milestone, Michael is now opening up about how he's gotten so comfortable with their relationship being in the public eye — and how it has prepared him for his upcoming romance film, A Journal For Jordan.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Carpet#Hellobeautiful#Mbj#New York Times#Raising Kanan#Sony Pictures#Hb
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Michael B. Jordan & More!

WENDY WILLIAMS SPOTTED LEAVING MIAMI WELLNESS CENTER: Wendy Williams was spotted leaving a wellness center in Miami. According to Page Six, she was out of her wheelchair and walking again. Wendy ignored a question about her show being cancelled, but when asked how she's doing, she said “Wendy's doing fabulous.” When asked what the fans could expect, Wendy responded, “More Wendy stuff.”
CELEBRITIES
KVUE

Tessa Thompson Teases Michael B. Jordan Directing 'Creed III': 'He's Born for It' (Exclusive)

With Creed III, Michael B. Jordan will be stepping behind the camera for the first time as a director, and Tessa Thompson couldn't be more excited for him. Thompson spoke with ET on the red carpet at this year's Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday -- where she was nominated for her performance in Passing -- and the actress opened up about Jordan's hotly anticipated Creed III.
MOVIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

2K+
Followers
946
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy