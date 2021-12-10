ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets vs. Kings: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYrF4_0dJZduuL00
AP Photo/Randall Benton

The Charlotte Hornets host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (14-13) are coming off a 110-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Sacramento Kings (11-14) are coming off a 142-130 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 10
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast

Kings at Hornets notable injuries:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (health and safety protocols), Terry Rozier (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee (health and safety protocols), Jalen McDaniels (health and safety protocols), and Ish Smith (health and safety protocols) are all out.

Kings: No injuries reported.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

  • F Gordon Hayward
  • F Miles Bridges
  • C Nick Richards
  • G Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • G Cody Martin

Sacramento Kings

  • F Terence Davis
  • F Harrison Barnes
  • C Richaun Holmes
  • G Tyrese Haliburton
  • G De’Aaron Fox

Comments / 0

Related
AllRaptors

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Kings

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their lengthy homestand Monday night against the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET. Former Raptors guard Terence Davis had been on a bit of a hot stretch of late. Prior to Saturday's game, he'd started in six straight for Sacramento and had averaged 17.9 points with 40% three-point shooting. It'll be his first time back in Toronto since his New York arrest on charges of domestic violence back in October 2020.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Ish Smith
Person
Jalen Mcdaniels
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Lamelo Ball
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Kings#The Orlando Magic#Tyrese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
fadeawayworld.net

5 Players That Will Be Traded And 5 Players That Will Not Be Traded By The Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is now two months away. The rumor mill is swirling and we are beginning to pick up more data on what teams will be buyers and sellers when that time comes. For some teams, entering the 2021-2022 season, there were question marks about some of their star players. To the naked eye, it appeared that Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons were surefire trade targets. Instead, they have stayed with their respective teams.
NBA
Newsday

Julius Randle is a major reason the Knicks are struggling

Last season, Julius Randle was the No. 1 reason the Knicks were able to nab the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and make their first playoff appearance since 2012-13. And this season, as unfair as it is to blame the Knicks’ woes on any one player, he is the No. 1 reason the Knicks are in a tailspin.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy