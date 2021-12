When it comes to making it in Hollywood, it’s all about taking small jobs or roles until you get that big break. Every star in entertainment has those stories – some more unusual than others. For instance, before scoring his big break with The Princess Bride, Cary Elwes spent many years working as a production assistant on huge blockbusters. One of the films he worked on was Christopher Reeves' Superman: The Movie back in the late '70s. Of course, Elwes was tasked with making sure everyone was taken care of. But there was one wild task the A Castle for Christmas star just recently remembered.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO