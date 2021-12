A Hillsboro woman with a last known address in Waverly wanted in several Central Illinois counties on various charges is back on the run. 25 year old Abigail L. Martin failed to appear in Morgan County Court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing on a forgery charge. Martin’s charges in Morgan County stem from an incident on the afternoon of April 1st, 2019 in which she allegedly entered a Jacksonville car dealership with an intent to purchase a vehicle using a presumed stolen check.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO