Annie is one of the most beloved musicals of all time, so it’s no wonder that NBC is bringing back its live musicals on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET with Annie Live!. Based on the comic strip created by Harold Gray in the 1920s, the musical first opened on Broadway in 1977 with Andrea McArdle in the title role and with songs written and composed by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. The production was a hit, winning seven Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and kickstarting the careers of several famous actresses: Sarah Jessica Parker also portrayed Annie in the original Broadway run, as did Kate & Allie‘s Allison Smith.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO