Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, breaks silence to celebrate her twins’ birthday

Princess Charlene's father shares update on her recovery amid treatment for 'exhaustion'. Princess Charlene of Monaco's background as an Olympic swimmer makes her father confident she can overcome her recent physical and mental health setbacks. "Based on the way she used to train, I know she's tough and will get through this and come out much stronger," Michael Wittstock told YOU magazine in an interview published last week. The princess, 45, spent much of the year away from Monaco in her native South Africa while enduring multiple surgeries related to "complications from a prior medical procedure," according to People. During that time, COVID-19 concerns prevented Michael from visiting his daughter, he told YOU. "We spoke regularly on the phone, and I speak with the twins. We have a great relationship," he explained. In early November, Charlene returned home briefly to her husband, Prince Albert, and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. But within a few days, she and her family reportedly decided she still needed more help. By Nov. 19, she'd relocated once more. Albert, 63, told People at the time that Charlene was seeking treatment for "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." The couple's twins, who were recently photographed holding signs for their mom that said they love and miss her — turn 7 on Dec. 10.

