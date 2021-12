Leveling guns in any Call of Duty can be a hassle and Warzone’s new Pacific update is no different. That’s why streamer IceManIsaac has revealed the best way to do it. With a total of 32 weapons in CoD Vanguard, there’s a lot of work players have to put in to unlock that sweet Atomic camo. In general, it can take up to six hours to level up just one gun, which means that players will always look for a way to make that process easier.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO