Patty Jenkins has exited her Cleopatra movie that is set to star Gal Gadot with the reasoning said so she can focus on Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Just prior to the release of Wonder Woman 1984, Jenkins and Gadot signed on with Paramount for the Cleopatra movie, but now it is reported Jenkins will not direct the film but only produce, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland coming on board as the new director.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO