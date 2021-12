In Pokemon GO, Stardust is an extremely crucial item to get the strongest Pokemon; for powering up Pokemon requires both species-specific Candy and a lot of Stardust. Stardust is also used to buy secondary Charge Moves for battles, trading (the costs depending on your Friendship with other Trainers), and purifying Shadow Pokemon you got from the Team Rocket. Yeah, the need for Stardust quickly ramps up if you actually want to do all the content offered in Pokemon GO. This means you need to know how to farm — or at least learn which Pokemon GO activities can give you — Stardust.

