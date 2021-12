Magnus Carlsen has retained his title as World Chess Champion in dominant fashion, defeating challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi in their 14-game match by a score of 4-0 with three games to spare. Nepo fell apart in the second half of the match, making one-move pawn blunders in three of the last four games to gift Carlsen his easiest title win yet. Carlsen continued on his quest to one day claim GOAT status, while Nepo will be left to work through how it all went wrong.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO