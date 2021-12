Don’t be surprised when scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine booster to hear a provider also offer a flu shot in the same appointment. Several reasons back a jab in each arm. U.S. experts are urging Americans to get all the vaccines they’re eligible for this winter, including coronavirus vaccinations or a booster and that flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations can be safely administered at once. And providers are concerned this year about lower influenza vaccine rates in certain ages.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO