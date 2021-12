Ravensburger sent me a copy of Echoes: The Cocktail to review and I am so glad they did. Echoes is a series of short audio mystery games to solve using an accompanying app. The Cocktail takes you through a prohibition era mob story where you have to figure out who killed your informant and figure out the true identity of the mob boss. Chapter cards start a scene and then each chapter contains three items to complete it. You use the app to scan each card to hear a snippet of audio, then you will scan the chapter and the items in the order you think they go in. The app will tell you if you are right or wrong and if you’re right, you’ll hear the complete scene. Once you do this for all the chapters you’ll need to get the chapters in the correct order to unlock the whole story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO