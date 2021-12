According to Joshua Gelfand, who is back bigger and better than ever with his latest single release, ‘The Only Place You Know’ is sometimes the best place. The New York-based artist has been somewhat adventurous in recent years, and his hard work and vision have paid off nicely. Joshua manages to lure us away from the bustle of modern life, instantly transporting us to a serene atmosphere, and he does so with star quality! He is the lone creator of this track, and the amount of prowess he has under his sleeve is evident when you dig deep into this creation.

