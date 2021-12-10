ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Inside the Locker Room

By Mike Pegram
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis may be the longest Inside the Locker Room of the year, so check out today's version if you want the latest team and recruiting tidbits on Indiana men's basketball and...

The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Desmond Howard

A former Ohio State player doesn’t think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard was asking star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson if he accomplished his...
OHIO STATE
AL.com

Starting quarterback Bo Nix transferring from Auburn

There will be a new QB1 at Auburn next season. Bo Nix, who has been Auburn’s starting quarterback the last three years, announced Sunday night on his Instagram page that he intends to transfer from the program. Read more Auburn football: What would four-star recruit Khurtiss Perry mean to...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

D.J. Uiagalelei reacts to Oklahoma hiring former Clemson DC Brent Venables

The Oklahoma Sooners hired former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be their new head football coach, replacing Lincoln Riley. Prior to Clemson, Venables was previously with Oklahoma from 1999-2011. After starting as the team’s linebackers coach, Venables was promoted to associate head coach and defensive coordinator in 2004. He spent 10 seasons with the Tigers from 2012-2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Zach Calzada transfers: 5 potential destinations for Texas A&M QB

With Zach Calzada officially entering the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies are losing a steady quarterback who helped lead them against Alabama. Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are losing the quarterback who helped them take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this season as Zach Calzada has officially entered the transfer portal. Calzada had a bit of an up and down season, but he was generally solid, helping the Aggies win more often than not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WLTX.com

Former 5-star quarterback transfers to South Carolina Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former five-star recruit Spencer Rattler, who spent two years with the Oklahoma Sooners, will next play college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Rattler announced on social media Monday night that he had committed to the Gamecocks. "Excited for the next chapter!" he wrote. "Spurs Up!"
COLUMBIA, SC
Orlando Sentinel

Boone lineman Leyton Nelson will hold off Wednesday on signing early with UCF

Leyton Nelson was not looking forward to a phone call he had to make Monday night. The Boone High offensive tackle, who made a non-binding commitment to UCF in August, told The Orlando Sentinel he will not be signing with the Knights on Wednesday, the early National Signing Day for football. The call he was not looking forward to was his conversation with UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand, ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Northwestern provides perfect fit for West Orange lineman Brendan Flakes

When Brendan Flakes signs with Northwestern during Wednesday’s early National Signing Day ceremonies, it will mark a whirlwind process that all came together in just four days. The end result is even difficult for Flakes to fully comprehend, but the 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman from West Orange is elated by the turn of events during the past week. “It was great. When they came into ...
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari, players react after Notre Dame loss

Kentucky collapsed down the stretch during Saturday's 66-62 loss at Notre Dame, the Wildcats' seven-game winning streak coming to an end thanks to Fighting Irish guard Blake Wesley's go-ahead jumper with 12 seconds to play. After feasting on a soft schedule since a season-opening loss to Duke, Kentucky (7-2) could not survive a road test against an unranked team who had lost their previous three games this season.
KENTUCKY STATE
KTLA

Former Mater Dei standout Bryce Young takes home Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young didn’t just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it and gave the Crimson Tide a rare Heisman back-to-back. Young became the first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football’s most […]
PASADENA, CA
