ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Simone Biles Named As TIME Magazine’s 2021 “Athlete Of The Year”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18H9DG_0dJZTD6W00

After a year of experiencing both career highs and personal lows, Olympic medalist Simone Biles has shown the world a strength that truly sets her apart from many in the realm of sports.

TIME Magazine recognized that excellence and all she had to overcome in 2021 by bestowing Biles with the prestigious honor as “Athlete Of The Year.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

The decision sparked some controversy on social media due to the well-known fact that Biles didn’t even perform in the Tokyo Olympics this past summer, instead opting out to focus on mental health after experiencing a condition described as the “Twisties” that causes mid-air disorientation for gymnasts.

Take a look below at a clip from Simone’s TIME Athlete Of The Year profile that describes how her own team reacted to the sudden withdrawal:

“For her teammates, her withdrawal from events was a decision they didn’t have time to process as they scrambled to fill her position in the lineups. ‘We all knew we had to continue not without her, but for her,’ says Sunisa Lee, who stepped up to win the all-around gold in Tokyo. ‘What Simone did changed the way we view our well-being, 100%. It showed us that we are more than the sport, that we are human beings who also can have days that are hard. It really humanized us.’”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM .

There also was her powerful testimony from back in September when she and other victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar stood before the Senate Judiciary Committee and slammed multiple official gymnastics organizations for failing to do their jobs and allowing the abuse to go on for as long as it did.

Biles came forward with her own story of sexual abuse by Nassar back in January 2018, finally closing that chapter this year with bravery that further asserts her GOAT status.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Do you see this as a deserved honor or did another sports star make a better example this year? Let us know after reading her full cover story over on TIME , and check out Simone Biles gracing the cover as Athlete Of The Year below:


READ MORE :

[ione_media_gallery id="379750" overlay="true"]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Sunisa Lee
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Larry Nassar
TODAY.com

Kristen Hayden becomes 1st Black woman to win national diving title

Kristen Hayden became the first Black woman to win a U.S. national senior title when she paired with Quinn Henninger for a victory in mixed synchronized 3-meter Monday at the USA Diving winter national championships. Hayden, a recent transfer to Indiana University, and freshman Henninger took the lead on their...
SOCIETY
thespun.com

Look: Alex Morgan’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 calendar year is approaching quickly, as only a couple of weeks remain in 2021. The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be here before you know it. Over the years, several notable athletes have posed for the issue. Among them: Alex Morgan. The United States women’s national team...
SOCCER
Tennis World Usa

Sophia Stallone can be the new Tiger Woods

Sylvester Stallone is very active on social networks and loves to post videos of moments of everyday life with his family. This time the protagonist of the film is Sophia, one of the three daughters of "Rambo", that really loves to play golf as we can see in the last video.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Athlete Of The Year#As Time Magazine#Time Magazine#Twitter#Instagram
Sportico

Todd Boehly-Led Group in Exclusive Talks to Buy NWSL’s Washington Spirit

A group led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and US Squash board member Jennifer Mackesy has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire the NWSL-champion Washington Spirit, according to multiple people familiar with the talks. The team, which hit the market in the aftermath of an abuse scandal that shook the league, won its first NWSL title last month. The bid group also includes Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of real estate investment firm Cain International, and The St. James, a sports and wellness club in nearby Springfield, Va. Should a deal be reached, Mackesy would represent the franchise at league meetings, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Fighter pleads with opponent’s team to quit while they still can

Boxing is a special sport. Last weekend saw sweet science practitioner and noble art technician Vasyl Lomacehnko go back to work. The Ukrainian craftsman and boxing engineer was in devastating form. So much so that he even reached out mercifully to his opponent’s team multiple times during the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
POPSUGAR

See Simone Biles on the Cover of Time Magazine, Named 2021 Athlete of the Year

A gorgeous profile photo of the GOAT, Simone Biles, is on the cover of Time magazine, naming her Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year! We're not surprised, as she earned it with all of her amazing accomplishments, including achieving two medals in the Tokyo Summer Olympics — silver for team and bronze for beam final. With that, she made history, joining Shannon Miller as the most decorated American in the history of Olympic gymnastics.
SPORTS
The Independent

2021 Notebook: For athletes, mental health took center stage

THE BACKGROUND: It was the year that mental health took a prominent position in the sports world — led by two female athletes, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka Biles, the American gymnastics superstar, earned her seventh Olympic medal and second in Tokyo with a third-place finish in the balance beam final on Aug. 3. That was a week after she took herself out of several competitions to deal with a dreaded mental block that gymnasts call “the twisties,” which prevents an athlete from performing high-level moves safely.This was two months after Osaka pulled out of the French Open before...
NFL
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

286
Followers
514
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy