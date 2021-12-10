VIDEO: Purple Bathrobe-Wearing Thief Caught Stealing Packages From Cambridge Apartment Complex, Police Say

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge Police released video on Friday of what they say was a man stealing packages from a local apartment complex. The man in the video is wearing a purple bathrobe, and police are now asking for help identifying him.

The video begins with the man opening the lobby door of a complex on Memorial Drive before he grabs packages. The incident took place in October.

Police say he stole around five packages that were in the lobby before leaving the area. The man also had a grey hood over his head.

The theft was not reported until November.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.