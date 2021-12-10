ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

VIDEO: Purple Bathrobe-Wearing Thief Caught Stealing Packages From Cambridge Apartment Complex, Police Say

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4QjC_0dJZTASL00

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge Police released video on Friday of what they say was a man stealing packages from a local apartment complex. The man in the video is wearing a purple bathrobe, and police are now asking for help identifying him.

The video begins with the man opening the lobby door of a complex on Memorial Drive before he grabs packages. The incident took place in October.

Police say he stole around five packages that were in the lobby before leaving the area. The man also had a grey hood over his head.

The theft was not reported until November.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nccpdnews.com

POLICE APPREHEND PORCH PIRATE IN APARTMENT COMPLEX

(Wilmington, DE 19809) Yesterday (Dec 1), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Prior Rd in the community of Top of the Hill Apartments for the report of a suspicious person. When the officers arrived at the scene, they learned...
WILMINGTON, DE
WALA-TV FOX10

Thief caught on camera stealing little boy's prized possession

TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WALA) -- While the holiday season is about giving, some are in a taking mood. A thief was caught on camera, in Tillman's Corner, stealing a little boy's prized possession. "My stepson and my fiancé get up to go to school this morning,” said Tommy Porter. “Every...
MOBILE, AL
The Georgia Sun

Thief caught on camera stealing trailer

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with the theft of a trailer. The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office Nov. 24, at around 11:22 p.m. and took place on Skipper Road. According to sheriff’s officials,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Man in wheelchair catches thief stealing package from his porch

A doorbell camera video shows a man walking up to an apartment, picking up a package and taking off. The man the package belongs to uses a wheelchair and wants to ensure this doesn’t happen to someone else. Jeff Judy knows he’s an easy mark for many different people...
LEE COUNTY, FL
krcrtv.com

Corning police search for bike thief caught on camera

The Corning Police Department (CPD) is searching for the person responsible for stealing three bicycles from someone's home early Monday morning. CPD said the three bikes—two belonging to children—were stolen from a shed in the backyard of someone's home in Corning. "Stealing is wrong any time, but stealing...
CORNING, CA
11Alive

1 shot at East Point apartment complex, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police are investigating after a person was shot at an apartment complex Sunday night. Authorities said one person has been shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened at the Elevation Apartments off of Redwine Road in East Point. Investigators are working to...
EAST POINT, GA
NBC Bay Area

Milpitas Police Arrest Alleged Amazon Package Thief

Milpitas police arrested a man Monday morning for allegedly stealing a large Amazon package, after an off-duty officer spotted him carrying the package at 5:30 a.m. near the 800 block of Yosemite Way. The 41-year-old suspect, from San Jose, fled on a bicycle when officers arrived. Police say he was...
MILPITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught Stealing#Bathrobe#Thief#Cpd#Cambridgepolice
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police probe package perp in purple robe

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — As we get closer to Christmas, police are warning residents about porch pirates. Police in Cambridge are looking for this man seen wearing a grey hoodie with a purple bathrobe over it, stealing packages from an apartment complex on Memorial Drive. Anyone with information should call...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
KIMA TV

Yakima police say they've caught "prolific" package thief

YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they have arrested a woman for numerous crimes including stealing packages off of doorsteps. Yakima Police Department says over the past week it received numerous calls from community members complaining of someone stealing packages in Yakima and Union Gap. YPD identified a 33-year-old Yakima woman...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX Reno

Police looking for Dayton porch pirate stealing packages

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a woman who was caught on home security cameras stealing packages off the porches in Dayton. The woman on video was seen taking packages from front porches of home in the Roverpark and Ferreto Parkway areas in Dayton.
DAYTON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Suspected thief may be on crutches and in a boot, police say

Kenneth Leon Jackson, wanted in Athens for multiple burglaries, could be on crutches and in a walking boot. He is known for targeting fitness centers, stealing handbags and using stolen credit cards. Police say he should not be approached.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Boston

48-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death At Chelsea Apartment Complex

CHELSEA (CBS) — A woman was stabbed to death at the Parkside Commons apartment complex in Chelsea. A man who also lived at the same address is hospitalized with serious injuries. The complex on Stockton Street has two buildings, so it is unknown which building this incident took place in. Chelsea Police say they were called to the complex at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. They found a 48-year-old woman dead inside her apartment. Police also said a 48-year-old man who lived in the apartment as well was seriously injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital. The man and woman are husband and wife but separated. Their identities have not been released. Police did say this was an isolated incident and that other residents in the building are not at risk. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is now handling the case, which is still under an active investigation.
CHELSEA, MA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police searching for person suspected of stealing rent checks from area apartments

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a person they suspect stole multiple rent checks from a drop box last month by using a long piece of string. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said multiple residents of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Moorland Road realized their checks hadn’t made it to the office when they got late rent notices.
MADISON, WI
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Police: Video shows thief stealing items from car in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — Police are warning residents to lock their cars after security video captured a thief stealing items from a vehicle last week. On the morning of Nov. 24, police said officers investigated several incidents where items were taken from vehicles on Moonlight Circle. Police are now looking to identify...
NAUGATUCK, CT
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy