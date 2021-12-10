ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittman Gets Another Starting Lineman to Come Back

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
 4 days ago

Razorbacks senior latest to make his choice about NFL Draft in April.

Sam Pittman has what he wants — another experienced offensive lineman coming back for Arkansas.

Junior Ricky Stromberg has decided to come back for a senior year, waiting a year to put his name into the NFL Draft. Offensive tackle Dalton Wagner had announced he was coming back before Thanksgiving.

He has been a three-year starter in the front and has become a pivotal member.

Stromberg was a second team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press. Stromberg's 74.8 overall offensive grade is the second-best on the Arkansas offensive line ( Beaux Limmer - 76.0), and his 77.2 run block grade is the third-best among SEC centers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Stromberg is widely considered to be one of the better offensive linemen in the country with a professional future and will likely be on a lot of preseason list of honors next year.

He has started 31 of the 33 games he has played at Arkansas under three different offensive line coaches.

