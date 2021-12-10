ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

CMR High School limits use of upstairs bathrooms

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05y4Hw_0dJZT60g00

CMR High School announced that beginning next Tuesday, the second and third-floor bathrooms will be closed to most students due to vandalism.

The only people allowed to use the second and third-floor bathrooms will be staff members and special-needs students.

The general student population must use first-floor bathrooms only.

There is no word at this point on how long the new policy will be in effect.

The announcement also noted that students may soon see parents in the hallways.

CMR posted on Facebook on Friday morning a message that reads, in part:

We are looking for CMR moms and dads to help us. Parent volunteers are required complete a background check and fill out a volunteer application at the district office. Once approved, we would like your assistance walking the halls, checking bathrooms for vandalism, and helping us remind students to stay on the first floor during lunches so classes are not disrupted.

You may have heard we have been struggling with vandalism all year in response to Snapchat and Tiktok challenges. It is costing us money to repair constant damages and negatively impacting our whole population, including our special needs students trying to use handicapped stalls that have been vandalized.

Several months ago, we reported on vandalism at a school in Billings, which were related to the "Devious Licks Challenge" videos being posted and shared on the Tik Tok social media app.

We are working to get more details about the situation at CMR.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Shooting threat found scribbled on bathroom walls of Hephzibah High School

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Security is being bumped up at Hephzibah High School after a shooting threat was found scribbled on a bathroom wall. The threat was found just after students were dismissed from school on Thursday. The school system is investigating and has requested additional resources officers to be on campus, out of an abundance of caution.
HEPHZIBAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Volunteers#Cmr High School#Tiktok#Billings#Tik Tok
Washington Post

The principal is cleaning the bathroom: Schools reel with staff shortages

Months after the academic year began, districts across the country have yet to solve crippling staff shortages that have forced a range of drastic adjustments. In Vermont, school board members are grabbing sponges and buckets to help the short-staffed custodial crew. In Nevada, principals are covering classrooms and vacuuming hallways — one is even cleaning toilets. In Massachusetts, National Guard troops have climbed behind the wheel to get kids from home to school. Around the country, teachers are missing planning periods to cover for absent colleagues, and the demand for substitutes has skyrocketed.
EDUCATION
hoiabc.com

Canton school district responds to shooting threat in bathroom

Canton (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Canton Police Department is working with the Canton Union School District #66 after a safety threat was found. According to Superintendent Tad DeRenzy, the threat was written on a bathroom wall at Ingersoll Middle School. The notice to parents and guardians went on...
CANTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDTV

Threatening message found in Morgantown High bathroom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE (Dec. 07 10:58 p.m.) Parents shared concerns at the December 7 Monongalia County Schools Board of Education meeting regarding the threats. One mother said she picked her son up early from school on December 7 after rumors of more threats. “When he got to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Easthampton High School talk to address teen marijuana use

EASTHAMPTON — The culture of cannabis has evolved quite a bit since the current generation of parents with teenagers were attending high school. As such, the Easthampton Healthy Youth Coalition and Easthampton High School are hosting a joint event at the high school Thursday night to discuss these changes. The free event, “Cannabis Use and Teens, What’s the Big Deal?” will be led by Rick Cresta, a licensed independent social worker and a faculty member at Boston University’s School of Social Work. During the presentation, Cresta said he plans to present information on topics like the teen brain and how to engage youth in a constructive conversation on the topic.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Reporter

Vague threat forces early dismissal at Bucks County high school

BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Borough School District on Wednesday, Dec. 8 received a vague anonymous tip from the Safe2Say Something system stating there was a rumor of someone threatening to shoot up the high school. “Out of an abundance of caution, all students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. from...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Racist Graffiti Found In Bathroom At West Genesee High School

Camillus, N.Y. - Officials at West Genesee High School are still looking into the discovery of racist graffiti inside of a boy's bathroom. They say the graffiti was found on Friday but didn't reveal what it said. The district superintendent called the graffiti unacceptable and asked anyone who has information to come forward so whoever is responsible for it can be held accountable.
CAMILLUS, NY
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD Reopening Lone Star High School After Social Media Threat

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – School administrators in Frisco decided they will reopen Lone Star High School on Wednesday after a social media threat kept the campus closed this week. “We appreciate your patience and understanding during the closure,” the district said in a letter to parents.   “Over the last two days, the Frisco Police Department completed an extensive K-9 and officer sweep of the Lone Star campus and did not find anything that posed a threat or was suspicious.” Still, the district did announce there would be an increased police presence on campus the rest of the week.  Additionally, student hall passes will be limited to essential business only and backpacks and large bags will not be allowed. Students and staff were encouraged to report any suspicious activity. At-home learning took place while the school was closed, the district said.
FRISCO, TX
CBS New York

Incoming Schools Chancellor David Banks On Why So Many Black, Brown Students Aren’t Reaching Proficiency: ‘They’re Teaching Wrong’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new schools chancellor selected by Mayor-elect Eric Adams starts out with the belief that the New York City education system is essentially flawed and needs to be fixed from the bottom up. And when he says from the bottom up, he means it. CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with David Banks, the new school czar, for an extended one-on-one interview. When Adams introduced Banks as the new schools chancellor, he said he thought long and hard about the person he was going to trust with what he called “my babies.” It’s a responsibility the new schools chancellor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
19thnews.org

California wants to expand gender-inclusive bathrooms in schools

California education officials are examining how to increase the number of gender-neutral bathrooms in schools, potentially affecting millions of students in the biggest move to increase such facilities in the country. Tony Thurmond, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, announced in November plans to form a committee of students, educators,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Videos of ‘fight club’ at Allegheny County school being posted to social media, parent claims

BELLEVUE, Pa. — The parent of a student at Northgate Middle/High School tells Channel 11 that there’s a fight club at the school and her son was a victim. Samantha Guardalabene sent Channel 11 video and snapshots of an Instagram account called “ngsd.fights.” She says her son told her about the account after noticing himself on a video that was posted. Guardalabene says her son told her a group of boys in the school bathroom told him that in order to leave the bathroom, he had to fight his way out.
BELLEVUE, PA
Reporter

Pennsbury to continue face mask requirement; cites increase in COVID cases in Bucks and the district

PENNSBURY >> The Pennsbury School District will continue to require face masks for all students and staff while in school as per the district’s health and safety plan. Superintendent Dr. Thomas Smith made the announcement in a letter to district parents following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday placing the decision on masking back in the hands of local school boards.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
KRTV News

KRTV News

2K+
Followers
786
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy