ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Get a Jump on Your Taxes with These Tips from the IRS for 2022

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Czqpa_0dJZT0iK00

From reconciling your advance Child Tax Credits with what you were supposed to receive to reporting stimulus payments and unemployment income, federal taxes for 2021 promise to be more complicated than ever.

Stimulus Update : Will December’s Child Tax Credit Payment be the Last?
IRS Alert: Agency Warns of Tax Scams This Holiday Season, Here’s How to Protect Yourself

Fortunately, the IRS has provided a quick tip sheet on ways to prepare before it comes time to file in late January or early February 2022. Taxpayers will have until April 15, 2022, as they did in most other years, to file their tax returns for 2021. Publications like Fingerlakes1.com note that “it’s a possibility” this deadline could be extended once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, tax filing deadlines were delayed until May 17 .

However, the earlier you file, the earlier the IRS may process your return and, if you are entitled to one, send out your tax refund. In general, refunds typically take less than 21 days to process. The IRS website warns taxpayers that if you are filing with an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit, your refund cannot be issued before mid-February.

Taxes 2021: How the Child Tax Credit and Student Loans Could Reduce Your Total Refund

You can get a jump on your 2021 taxes by following these tips:

View Key Data From Your Online IRS Account

It’s smart to set up your IRS account in advance. Prior to tax day, you can verify the Economic Impact Payments (aka pandemic stimulus funds) you received in 2021, view data from your most recent tax return to see if your income has changed substantially and even view your payment history to the IRS.

Gather Your Tax Records

To prepare for tax day, you’ll need a lot of paperwork. Some of it may be digital, but others will come in printed form.

Some of the documents you will need include:

  • W-2 form(s) from your employer
  • 1099 forms if you did any gig work
  • 1099 forms for unemployment compensation, dividends, distributions from investments, and interest
  • Paperwork showing mortgage interest payments
  • Property tax bill
  • Form 1095-A if you purchased health insurance through the Marketplace
  • Letter 6419 if you claimed the Advance Child Tax Credit
  • Letter 6475 if you received Economic Impact Payments

If you itemize your tax returns, you’ll also want to collect your receipts or credit card/bank statements showing deductible expenses and paperwork or receipts showing charitable contributions that may be deductible.

Related: Experts Walk You Through the Potential Tax Pitfalls of Seasonal Holiday Side Gigs

You probably won’t have all this information at your fingertips right now, but you can start collecting what you have and create safe places in your home and in your computer’s filing system to store the information as it comes in.

Check Your Individual Tax Identification Number

If you file taxes using an ITIN, make sure it has not expired.

See If You’ve Withheld Enough Taxes in 2021

Use the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator to show how much withholding taxes should have been taken out of your paycheck. It’s not too late to adjust your withholding for the last few paychecks of the year to avoid a tax bill in April.

Set Up Direct Deposit with the IRS

Did you know that 80% of taxpayers receive their refunds via direct deposit? The IRS says filing electronically and using direct deposit is the fastest way to receive your refund. If you don’t have a bank, set one up before you file.

More: 9 Smart Tax Moves To Make Before the End of the Year

You can browse GOBankingRates’ Best Banks 2021 to find an FDIC-insured bank that offers the features that you need with low fees or no fees.

Book an Appointment With a Tax Preparer or Tax Accountant

The best tax preparers often book up far in advance of April 15. If you think you may need some extra help with your taxes this year, start shopping around for a tax prep company or a tax accountant you can trust.

Stimulus 2022: You Could Be Eligible for This $2,000 Tax Break
Explore: 6 Ways To Invest That Can Be Applied To Your 2021 Taxes

Reach out and book your appointment as soon as you believe you’ll have all your forms available. Businesses have until January 31, 2022 to provide you with any W-2 or 1099 forms, so you may want to book your tax appointment for early February to be sure you have all the necessary paperwork in hand.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Get a Jump on Your Taxes with These Tips from the IRS for 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check is Coming in 2022, Make Sure To Claim Your Payment

Americans may be eligible for an additional payment of up to $1,400 on top of their tax refunds in 2022, according to MARCA. They will have to meet specific requirements to do so. Citizens who are either the parents of a child born in 2021 or have a new dependent are eligible for the payment.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Stimulus Bill#Tax Filing#Child Tax Credit Payment#Fingerlakes1 Com#Gather Your Tax Records
CNET

Your last monthly child tax credit payment is almost here, but you could still get up to $1,800 more

The IRS will send out the final advance child tax credit check of 2021 to millions of eligible families in just two days. And while December's payment is the last of the year, you can look for more money to arrive when you file your 2022 taxes. If you signed up for direct deposit, your last payment should arrive on Wednesday, Dec. 15 -- otherwise, expect your check to come in the mail by the end of the month. (With the holiday shipping crunch, mail could be delayed.)
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: The Last 2021 Stimulus Check Is on the Way Tomorrow

Will you see more money in your bank account tomorrow?. Parents have received monthly stimulus payments since June. The last payment of the year will be delivered tomorrow. Parents should take action if they didn't get all their stimulus money. In 2021, millions of Americans were entitled to generous stimulus...
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

There is Just One Month Left to Claim $1,400 in Plus-up Payments

Prior to the New Year, a number of Americans will receive a stimulus check containing up to 1,400 dollars. In order to receive the plus-up payment, however, you must register by December 31, 2021. What is a Plus-up Payment?. When those who sent a stimulus check based on their (2019)...
INCOME TAX
itechpost.com

Child Tax Credit: Payment Dates for Final $300, Lump Sum of $1800

Thanks to the Child Tax Credit program, eligible families was able to look forward to a financial aid every 15th day of the month. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said the last of these payments should be sent out on Wednesday, December 15. Afterward, recipients must complete a specific set...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Child tax credit: Another $1,800 per kid? You could still get money after monthly checks end this week

The final advance child tax credit check of 2021 will be sent out by the IRS to millions of eligible families in just three day. And while December's payment is the last of the year, you can look for more money to arrive when you file your 2022 taxes. If you signed up for direct deposit, your last payment should arrive on Dec. 15 -- otherwise, expect your check to come in the mail by the end of the month. (With the holiday shipping crunch, mail could be delayed.)
INCOME TAX
thunder1320.com

TAX TIPS – Preparing to File Your 2021 Tax Return (Part 2 Self-Employed)

H&R Block Presents – Preparing to File Your 2021 Tax Return (Part 2 Self-Employed) Taxpayers who have self-employment income (businesses or farms) or rental income can take some steps now to prepare to file their 2021 tax return. Beginning to get your records together now will help you file an accurate return and avoid processing delays that can slow your tax refund. Here are steps you can take now to make sure your tax filing experience goes smoothly in 2022.
INCOME TAX
NBC4 Columbus

Five things to get ready for filing your taxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–As the end of the year approaches, tax experts warn the clock is ticking for taxpayers who want to minimize what they’ll pay next spring. Here are the five most important things you should do now to save you time and money come tax season. “It’s kind of year three of the three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

End of the year tax tips

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--As the end of the year approaches, tax experts warn the clock is ticking for taxpayers who want to minimize what you'll pay next spring. Here are the five most important things you should do now to save you time and money come tax season. https://nbc4i.co/3oUN2X9.
COLUMBUS, OH
Paducah Sun

IRS extends tax return deadlines for tornado survivors

The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday that survivors of severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes that impacted Kentucky over the weekend will have some extra time to file their taxes. This action comes following FEMA's major disaster declaration. Those who live or own a business in Caldwell, Fulton,...
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
78K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy