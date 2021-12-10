ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Hills Zoo welcomes new rhino calf

 4 days ago

A new rhino was born Thursday at Rolling Hills Zoo, the first calf born at the zoo.

The southern white rhino, who's sex has not yet been confirmed, was born to Evey. According to the zoo, both mother and calf are doing well and animal care staff are monitoring the pair from a distance.

Evey was part of a 15 member white rhino herd (or “crash”) at The Wilds Safari Park and Conservation Center at Cumberland, Ohio prior to her arrival at RHZ. The zoo said Evey had been with males in the herd and hoped she arrived to Rolling Hills pregnant in October 2020. White rhino gestation can last 16 to 18 months.

“The Rolling Hills Zoo staff and I are over the moon for Evey and the first baby rhino birth at the Zoo,” shared Ryan VanZant, RHZ executive director. “This a truly wonderful gift right before the holidays.”

Born at The Wilds Safari Park and Conservation Center, Evey was named for her birth date - December 31. She will turn fifteen at the end of the month. While her parents have moved to other zoos as part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP), Evey remained at The Wilds Safari Park as part of their white rhino herd which is managed as one large social group, and the only rhinos that were not born there are two adult breeding males. Evey made the move to Rolling Hills Zoo on a breeding recommendation by the SSP of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), of which Rolling Hills Zoo is an accredited member.

Evey is an experienced mother, successfully giving birth to three offspring: Jaycambo, a male born in 2011; Agnes, a female born in 2014; and Gordon, a male born in 2017, and has been a great mother to all three. While Jaycambo is no longer at The Wilds, Agnes and Gordon have remained as part of the herd.

Rolling Hills said at this time the rhino barn is closed for public viewing and asks for the public’s patience and understanding as they allow time for the mother and calf to bond. For now, animal care staff are entering the building as necessary and the pair is being monitored via cameras.

The white rhino, the second largest land mammal after the elephant, is a major conservation success story after having been brought back from the very brink of extinction. But the current surge in poaching for their horns, particularly in South Africa, has seen record numbers killed in recent years and urgent efforts are now underway to stop the poaching and end the illegal trade. In Africa today, more than 20,000 southern white rhinos now thrive in protected sanctuaries and are classified as near threatened

oc-breeze.com

OC Zoo and Supervisor Wagner welcome two mountain lion kittens found near Los Angeles

OC Zoo veterinarians and staff are caring for two mountain lion kittens found outside a Thousand Oaks office complex. California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) brought the two female kittens to a local veterinary hospital in Orange County for treatment when they appeared to languish without any sign of their mother. Following further assessment and treatment the two kittens were transported to the OC Zoo in Orange, Calif. where they will later be housed in a new habitat.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
wdrb.com

Louisville Zoo debuts 3 new penguin chicks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo family is growing. Three little penguin chicks recently hatched. They don't have names yet and are still nesting with their parents off-exhibit, but will return in the spring. The zoo said more chicks are expected soon. The penguin care team is watching over...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox29.com

Newborn pygmy hippo calf makes its world debut at Australian zoo

WASHINGTON - A newborn pygmy hippo calf made its world debut at an Australian zoo. Taronga Zoo Sydney captured video footage on Dec. 2 of the baby hippo calf adjusting to her new surroundings. In the video, the chubby hippo calf moves around in a small watering area while enjoying...
ANIMALS
