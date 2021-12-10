ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab heavily-discounted kitchenware, cookware and small appliances on sale at Macy's

By Jillian Lucas, Reviewed
 4 days ago
All-Clad Stainless Steel cookware is on sale now at Macy's.

Right now is the ideal time to perfect those festive recipes that will surely dazzle your guests this holiday season. While that could mean putting your cookware through the wringer, you're in luck! Macy's is having a huge sale with deals on top-rated cookware and accessories from some of your favorite brands. Replace that beat up skillet and toss those dulls knives, and save some money while you're at it!

The Macy's sale has everything you could need to outfit your kitchen with all the proper tools at a fraction of what you'd normally pay. This Hard Rock Maple Reversible Cutting Board from John Boos will make your mise en place a breeze. Down from $282, the edge grain construction and thick design mean you can leave this beautiful board out on display. You could prepare a delicious beef stew or French onion soup in this festive 4QT Peppermint Dutch Oven from Martha Stewart Collection––on sale for $47.99.

Below, we found some of the best deals at Macy's for all of your cooking and baking needs this holiday season.

The best kitchenware deals at Macy's right now

This Instant Pot Instant Vortex air fryer is on sale now for $59 Instant Pot/Amazon

