ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

These camels weren’t born with it: 43 animals disqualified from beauty pageant over botox, fillers

By Nicole Lyn Pesce
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ge94_0dJZPpLc00

THE MARGIN https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyjaO_0dJZPpLc00

Talk about dromedary drama: Let this be a cautionary tale against using botox and other cosmetic touch-ups to give your camel an edge in a beauty pageant.

Saudi authorities have disqualified 43 camels from the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in what’s being called the biggest-ever crackdown on camel beauty contestants in history, the Associated Press reported .

The annual month-long festival sees the most beautiful camels competing for $66 million in prize money, with jurors scoring the winner based on the shape of the camels’ heads, necks, humps, dress and postures. There are also camel races and sales celebrating the animals.

Using botox injections, face lifts and cosmetic procedures to enhance the camels’ assets are strictly prohibited. But this year, Saudi authorities uncovered dozens of breeders gaming the system by using botox to make the camels’ heads bigger and lips droopier, for example. Or hormones were used to boost their muscles, while other body parts (we don’t want to even ask) were inflated with rubber bands.

Camel breeding is a multimillion-dollar industry, the AP reports.

“The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels,” the Saudi Press Agency said. And organizer will “impose strict penalties on manipulators.”

In other camel news, a Nativity scene camel in Kansas escaped this week, and led police and local animal control officials on a merry chase across golf courses, streets and even the highway before it was safely caught.

Comments / 3

Related
MarketWatch

Seniors beware: The FBI says these are the 10 biggest online scam

It’s the season of giving, but for scam artists the holidays are all about taking. Taking your money, your identity, taking whatever they can profit off. As usual in this coverage, online scams are often the fastest way criminals can rip you off. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says its Internet Crime Complaint Center is bracing for an uptick in crimes this year, by thugs who will say or do whatever it takes to rip you off.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
CNN

Camels ejected from beauty contest over Botox use and other 'tampering'

(CNN) — Organizers of a popular camel beauty contest in Saudi Arabia have disqualified 43 contestants after cracking down on Botox injections and other forms of "tampering" by breeders. The 40-day King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, located about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the capital, Riyadh, launched at the...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Camels kicked out of beauty pageant for using Botox, lose $66M prize

They were trying to embellish their lovely lady humps. More than 40 camels were booted from a Saudi Arabian beauty pageant after getting administered Botox, hormones and other appearance enhancing techniques. This marks the biggest crackdown in the contest’s history. “The club is keen to halt all acts of...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Pageant#Botox#Camels#Saudi#The Associated Press#Ap#The Saudi Press Agency
IFLScience

Christmas Eye: The Excruciating, Festively Timed Condition Caused By Australian Beetles

What could be more festive than a spell of beetle-borne corneal ulceration? That’s the seasonal treat that visits parts of Australia each year as a very small beetle causes a lot of pain in the eyes of unlucky residents in northeast Victoria and southern New South Wales, Australia. The culprit is a tiny beetle, and the excruciating condition it causes is known as “Christmas Eye”. Not as fun as it sounds, clearly.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Saudi festival disqualifies 40 botoxed camels

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Phys.org

Orangutan mothers help offspring to learn

When it comes to motherhood, orangutans are animals of distinction. An orangutan mother will stay in close contact with her baby for up to nine years—longer than almost all mammals other than humans. Much like humans, orangutans rely on their mothers to learn life skills—such as what to eat and where to find it—before they finally reach independence almost a decade after birth. But unlike humans, orangutan mothers were not known to participate in their offspring's learning; behaving as passive role models rather than active teachers. That is, until a team of researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Konstanz, Germany, uncovered the first evidence yet of active involvement by orangutan mothers in their offspring's skill learning. When orangutan mothers are foraging, they tailor their behavior to match the age and abilities of their offspring, thereby helping their young to socially learn new skills. The study raises the possibility that orangutans perform teaching—a behavior that's rare among animals—and sheds light on the factors that led to the evolution of teaching in humans.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Bizarre Biting Bee With Gut Like A Vulture Loves Eating Chicken

Want your bees with more bite? As it turns out, Costa Rica is home to a more al dente species: the vulture bee. Far from the fuzzy vegetarians we have come to know and love, these insects are carnivorous and have the teeth and – as it turns out – guts to go with it.
ANIMALS
wnctimes.com

Wild Donkeys and Horses Help Other Animals Find Water by Digging Wells

Science -- December 10, 2021 In the heart of the world’s deserts— anywhere a donkey could go — there roam herds of feral. donkeys and horses. These are the descendants of a once-essential but now-obsolete labour force. In Australia they've been considered a threat to the natural environment, have been the target of mass eradication and lethal control programs.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy