How Poland and Hungary Are Challenging European Law

By Stephanie Bodoni, Hugo Miller
Washington Post
 4 days ago

The U.K. left the European Union to escape its jurisdiction. Germany’s Constitutional Court took it head-on. Now Poland and Hungary are challenging its supremacy. We’re talking about EU law, the legal order that covers all 27 member states. Although each country’s government has agreed to follow the code, their own national...

KHON2

Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany’s new foreign minister said Monday. Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that...
Reuters

Czechs hold off on sending troops to Poland-Belarus border

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will hold off on sending up to 150 soldiers for now to help Poland protect its border with Belarus after the migrant situation stabilised, the Czech defence minister said on Monday. The number of attempted crossings into Poland by migrants travelling via...
Didier Reynders
The Independent

Serbia takes big step forward in EU membership talks

Serbia on Tuesday took a significant step forward in its quest to join the European Union by opening talks on a series of policies linked to the environment, but Belgrade was warned that progress on its European path still depends on normalizing relations with its former territory, Kosovo Countries wanting to join the 27-country EU must bring their laws and regulations into line with the bloc’s standards. That’s achieved by negotiations in 35 policy areas, or chapters, ranging from things like the free movement of worker, to taxation, or agricultural and economic policy.On Tuesday, Serbia was permitted to open...
AFP

EU sanctions Wagner, tries to deter attack on Ukraine

European foreign ministers slapped sanctions on Russian mercenary outfit Wagner on Monday and touted what they warned would be an unprecedented economic response to any military assault on Ukraine. Those sanctioned included: Dmitry Utkin, a 51-year-old former lieutenant colonel in Russian military intelligence, once decorated by Putin and now said to be Wagner's commander and responsible for mercenary operations in Ukraine.
The Independent

Macron's Hungary trip highlights EU rift over liberal values

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Hungary's capital on Monday for talks with the leaders of the European Union's eastern member nations, discussions likely to highlight political rifts over the scope of the EU's authority and the bloc's future course. Macron was set to have a bilateral meeting in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a right-wing populist who has challenged the EU's values and its jurisdiction over the affairs of the 27 member nations. Orban and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with whom Macron also plans to meet, have been engaged in a conflict with Brussels...
The Independent

Hungary's media, health experts seek more COVID-19 data

As coronavirus infections and deaths soar in Hungary, the country's journalists and public health professionals are demanding more detailed data on the outbreak from the government, with some experts saying that greater transparency might boost lagging vaccination rates.Information is often hard to find in the country of over 9 million people, where infection rates have broken records and daily deaths per capita are among the highest in the world.Although Hungary has secured vaccine doses from China and Russia in addition to those provided by the European Union, nearly a third of its adults still have not received a...
The Independent

Bulgaria’s parliament approves new government

Bulgaria’s parliament on Monday formally approved the country’s new centrist-led government in a bid to restore stability, tackle the coronavirus crisis and spur economic development in the poorest EU member country. Lawmakers voted 134-104 to elect 41-year-old Kiril Petkov as prime minister. In a separate vote, legislators also approved the Cabinet — a coalition between Petkov’s anti-corruption We Continue The Change party (PP) and three other left-wing and center-right groups. Together, the PP party, leftist Bulgarian Socialist Party, the anti-elite There Is Such A People party, and the liberal group Democratic Bulgaria, will control 134 seats in Bulgaria’s 240-seat...
The Independent

Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz came to Warsaw Sunday for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border.He was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honors, in front of the Polish premier's office. It was one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas directly to Germany saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries, and exposes it to pressure from Moscow. Germany's...
US News and World Report

How Poland Blew Its Chance to Get Billions in EU Recovery Cash

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU's Justice Commissioner received "brutal" treatment last month in Warsaw, a member of his delegation said, during talks aimed at defusing a dispute over the independence of Poland's judiciary that is blocking billions of euros in economic aid. In a carefully staged media appearance, Polish Justice...
Poland
Europe
Hungary
Germany
Rome, IT
The Independent

EU lawmaker Androulakis elected Greek socialist leader

Greece's third-largest group in parliament on Sunday elected a European Parliament lawmaker as its new leader.Nikos Androulakis defeated former Prime Minister George Papandreou to lead the Movement for Change, a socialist coalition.Partial results shortly before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT; 2 p.m. EST) showed the 42-year-old Androulakis with 68.4% of the vote compared to 31.6% for the 69-year-old Papandreou. Papandreou called his rival to congratulate him.Androulakis, a civil engineer, started his political career as a leader of the youth wing of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, or PASOK, one of the parties in the Movement for Change.With 22 lawmakers in the...
wkzo.com

Russian gas and EU law high on agenda as Scholz visits Poland

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Warsaw on Sunday for talks on the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border, Poland’s row with the EU over judicial independence, tensions with Russia over its military build-up near Ukraine and the fate of a Russian gas pipeline to Germany.
The Independent

Brexit talks to be stepped up before Christmas, as Frost claims UK won’t budge on European court

The UK and the EU will step up their efforts to resolve their post-Brexit row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas after negotiators failed to reach agreement once again.After another week in the laboured talks on solving the issues thrown up by the deal signed by Boris Johnson, Brexit minister Lord Frost said he and EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic had still not reached agreement.The UK chief negotiator said “intensive talks” would continue next week, and he and Mr Sefcovic will double how often they meet “in the hope of making worthwhile progress towards agreed solutions before Christmas”.Reports suggested that...
The Guardian

From Hungary to China, Germany’s toughest challenges lie to the east

The Lufthansa stewardess on the flight from London to Munich handed me one very small, yellow-wrapped bar of chocolate: the usual ration. When she saw that I was working my way through a long German document she gave me one more, exclaimingm Sie sind so fleissig! (”You’re so hard-working!”) I explained that this was actually the 177-page coalition agreement between the three parties forming her new government. Excitedly, she showered me with a whole handful of the miniature chocolate bars, followed by yet another handful. Most of them I offered to my neighbour, who had young children, but I slipped a couple into my pocket. A few days later, I presented one to a key minister in the “traffic light” government of Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats that formally took office in Berlin on Wednesday. He accepted it with appropriate ceremonial gravity.
AFP

Hungary court avoids EU conflict after Orban challenge

Hungary's constitutional court on Friday rejected a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge an EU court ruling against its harsh asylum policy. The court's decision meant it avoided a ruling on the primacy of European Union over Hungarian law, averting open conflict with Brussels. The court however did rule that Budapest can act to protect Hungary's sovereignty. Budapest had asked the court earlier this year to review a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that it broke EU law by allowing police to deport or physically "push back" asylum-seekers across the Serbian border.
US News and World Report

Hungary's Top Court Avoids Ruling on Primacy of EU Law

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's Constitutional Court avoided ruling on the primacy of European Union law in deciding on a disputed government move against immigration on Friday, staving off a deeper crisis after a similar Polish challenge sent shock waves through Europe. The court has been considering a challenge by Prime...
Tufts Daily

In Poland, ‘Law and Justice,’ or ‘How to lawfully dismantle justice?’

The right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party has been governing Poland for the last six years. The ruling coalition has turned a blind eye to and even discretely defended societal measures that go directly against the European Union’s stance, notably on issues like abortion and LGBTQ rights. These measures are a populist attempt by the PiS to ensure the loyalty of their crucial rural base, and they have already maintained the party at the helm through two elections. The country that birthed Lech Walesa and the fight against Soviet hegemony abruptly turned back on its history, bringing the Kaczyński twins, Jaroslaw and Lech, and their bigoted party to power.
