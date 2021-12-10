Whewell receives P.E.O. scholarship

VINCENNES, Ind. — The Physician of the Year Award for 2021 was given to Dr. Philip Watson, Interventional Cardiologist/Pulmonologist. This award, also referred to as “The SAMMIE” for Samaritan Award for Meritorious Medical Care with Integrity and Excellence, was created in 2020 to recognize individuals who demonstrate exceptional skills in clinical practice and who uphold the mission, vision and values of Good Samaritan.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO