Lawrenceville, IL

Whewell receives P.E.O. scholarship

 4 days ago
Elsie Whewell (right) is the recipient of a $750 scholarship awarded by the P.E.O. International Organization, a philanthropic educational organization scholarship that is sponsored by the local Lawrenceville Chapter AT. Whewell is the daughter of Garth and Christine Whewell. She is a sophomore at Eastern Illinois University and is studying Early Childhood Education. Whewell was presented the check by Lawrenceville chapter sponsor Cindy David.

