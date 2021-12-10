Whewell receives P.E.O. scholarship

Related
Parkside names Students of the Month for November
Parkside Elementary School in Lawrenceville has named its Students of the Month for November of the 2021-22 school year.
LCMH welcomes new CFO
LAWRENCEVILLE — Lawrence County Memorial Hospital welcomes Shana Strange as the new Chief Financial Officer. Shana was born and raised in Lawrenceville.
New member elected to Illinois Farm Bureau Board of Directors
CHICAGO — A new member was elected to serve a two-year term on the Illinois Farm Bureau Board of Directors during the organization’s annual meeting in Chicago, Dec. 4-7.
Young Leaders celebrated at annual Illinois Farm Bureau meeting
CHICAGO — The outstanding efforts of young Illinois farmers and leaders took center stage during the Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) Annual Meeting, scheduled Dec. 4-7, at the Palmer House in Chicago.
County rec center construction to start in spring
Construction on the long-awaited Crawford County Recreation Center is expected to begin in early spr...
'Shared Blessings' Give a Basket program now accepting donations
LAWRENCEVILLE — The “Shared Blessings” Give a Basket program is returning this holiday season for its 11th year of serving Lawrence County senior citizens.
Dr. Watson recognized as 2021 Physician of the Year
VINCENNES, Ind. — The Physician of the Year Award for 2021 was given to Dr. Philip Watson, Interventional Cardiologist/Pulmonologist. This award, also referred to as “The SAMMIE” for Samaritan Award for Meritorious Medical Care with Integrity and Excellence, was created in 2020 to recognize individuals who demonstrate exceptional skills in clinical practice and who uphold the mission, vision and values of Good Samaritan.
OCC Community Choral concert set for Dec. 11
OLNEY — The Olney Central College Music Department will present “The Many Moods of Christmas” choral concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Richland County High School auditorium.
Cloverbud workshops will resume in February
LAWRENCEVILLE — Cloverbud members, youth ages 5-7, had the opportunity this fall to participate in live interactive activies every Wednesday via Facebook. Members made apple and spice magnets, a pumpkin snack pack, a bird seed feeder and leafy napkin ring holders with supplies provided by the Illinois Extension office. There was a total of 15 youth participants.
Local Salvation Army kicks off annual holiday campaign
LAWRENCEVILLE — The annual bell-ringing campaign for the Lawrence County Salvation Army is now underway and will continue at locations throughout the county through Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.
Fountain Fellowship Worship Center to host 'Donut with a Cop' on Dec. 11
BRIDGEPORT — Fountain Fellowship Worship Center Church, 701 E. State Street in Bridgeport, is holding a “Donut with a Cop” event on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9-11 a.m.
Clark-White honored for exemplary leadership at LCMH
LAWRENCEVILLE — The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) announced its “4 Under 40” Hospital Leadership winners which included Katie Clark-White, Nurse Practitioner, during its Annual Conference and Awards Ceremony, held Nov. 18 at the I-Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign.
Legion Auxiliary donates school supplies to SAC
The American Legion Auxiliary Lawrence Unit #28 donated school supplies to Sumner Attendance Center in Sumner through its “10 of Anything” educational program. This is the 14th year a Lawrence County school has received school supplies with the program.
Illinois Elks to sponsor orthopedic clinic
MOUNT CARMEL — The Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation, in addition to the Mt. Carmel Elks Lodge #715, have scheduled a free Children’s Orthopedic Clinic for Friday, Dec. 17 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
American Legion Auxiliary to hold annual Christmas auction
LAWRENCEVILLE — The American Legion Auxiliary Lawrence Unit #28 will hold its annual Christmas auction on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. (CST).
New dates announced for ADN nursing meetings at FCC
FAIRFIELD — No matter what is happening in the world there will always be a need for nurses. Becoming a nurse is very rewarding with a variety of career opportunities, great benefits and job security. If you wish to join this exciting field, start the application process for Frontier Community College’s nursing program.
Lawrence Public Library to celebrate 100th birthday on Dec. 10
LAWRENCEVILLE — The Lawrence Public Library Board of Trustees met in regular session on Nov. 16 where head librarian Dianne Brumley updated the board on the library’s 100th birthdy celebration that is planned for Friday, Dec. 10.
Local students compete in 'Learning Olympiad'
LAWRENCEVILLE — The Regional Office of Education (ROE) #12 has announced the results from the annual Learning Olympiad for local and area schools.
Local students presented with 'Good Citizenship' award
LAWRENCEVILLE — The Toussaint DuBois DAR recognizes Lawrenceville High School senior Abigail Vaughn and Red Hill High School senior Kamee Lytle as students who have exhibited the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities.
CROP Walk celebrates successful year
LAWRENCE COUNTY — The Lawrence County CROP Walk had yet another successful year thanks to all the many dedicated volunteers and walkers. The CROP committee reports a grand total of $11,002.50 for 2021, which the two Sign of the Kingdom sites will split 25% of this grand total to benefit Lawrence County residents.
