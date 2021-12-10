Fort Worth Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself To & Followed 17-Year-Old Girl

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public for information about a man they say exposed himself to a teenage girl and followed her after she escaped.

On November 24, the 17-year-old victim was sitting inside her vehicle at Marina Park when she witnessed a white male performing a “sexual act on himself.”

The suspect began to approach the victim’s vehicle, but she was able to drive away.

However, the suspect got into his truck and followed the girl for a short time before turning off onto a side street.

The suspect is estimated to be in his late-50s or early-60s and was seen driving an early 2000s white Ford Ranger with damage to its driver’s side rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 817-392-4685.