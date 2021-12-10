Oregon linebacker coach Ken Wilson lands Nevada head coaching gig

Mondays have become torture for me. Here is your Monday Mailbag. All 5,756 words of it. He was on my list of candidates. I said in last week's Monday Mailbag I would have hired Sac State coach Troy Taylor, who was great as Eastern Washington's OC in 2016, had a successful two-year tenure as Utah's OC from 2017-18 and has been dynamite as Sac State's head coach (18-7 overall, 15-1 in the Big Sky). He also was born in SoCal, played at Cal, was a high school coach in the Sacramento area and played in the NFL. I liked the head-coaching experience, the California recruiting roots and the success he's had at multiple spots, including as a head coach. So Taylor would have been my pick. But I also don't know if he would have taken the job or is waiting for Cal to open. I liked Matt Wells, who had success at a similar MW school (Utah State). I liked the upside of Donte Williams, who was USC's interim head coach this season and is an excellent recruiter. I would have been fine with any of those hires, in addition to Ken Wilson, who brings a lot of positives. But just so we're on the record, I would have hired Taylor. I said it last week and can't take that back. That would have been my pick, and I think it he was a "reasonable candidate" given Nevada's salary structure ($950,000 a year).

