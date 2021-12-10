ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon linebacker coach Ken Wilson lands Nevada head coaching gig

By Matt Prehm
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon linebacker coach Ken Wilson won't be part of Oregon's 2022 coaching staff nor will he follow former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami. Instead, Wilson will become the new head coach at the school where he got his start in college football coaching. Ken Wilson on Friday...

nevadasportsnet.com

Murray's Mailbag: What to make of Nevada hiring Ken Wilson as its football coach?

Mondays have become torture for me. Here is your Monday Mailbag. All 5,756 words of it. He was on my list of candidates. I said in last week's Monday Mailbag I would have hired Sac State coach Troy Taylor, who was great as Eastern Washington's OC in 2016, had a successful two-year tenure as Utah's OC from 2017-18 and has been dynamite as Sac State's head coach (18-7 overall, 15-1 in the Big Sky). He also was born in SoCal, played at Cal, was a high school coach in the Sacramento area and played in the NFL. I liked the head-coaching experience, the California recruiting roots and the success he's had at multiple spots, including as a head coach. So Taylor would have been my pick. But I also don't know if he would have taken the job or is waiting for Cal to open. I liked Matt Wells, who had success at a similar MW school (Utah State). I liked the upside of Donte Williams, who was USC's interim head coach this season and is an excellent recruiter. I would have been fine with any of those hires, in addition to Ken Wilson, who brings a lot of positives. But just so we're on the record, I would have hired Taylor. I said it last week and can't take that back. That would have been my pick, and I think it he was a "reasonable candidate" given Nevada's salary structure ($950,000 a year).
Ramey: Why hiring Ken Wilson makes a lot of sense for Nevada football

In the end, it had to be Ken Wilson. With the hindsight afforded us all at the Jay Norvell fin de siècle, no living person is more perfectly suited for the moment now facing Nevada football. The Norvell departure abruptly but necessarily forced Pack football to ask itself uncomfortable,...
Nevada football coach Ken Wilson gets a five-year, $4.75 million contract

Ken Wilson has signed a five-year, $4.75 million deal to be Nevada's new head football coach, according to the contract obtained Monday by Nevada Sports Net via a public records request. The deal, effective Dec. 10, 2021, is the largest for a Nevada football coach and the third largest in school history for any coach in Wolf Pack history. The deal includes a number of potential bonuses. Here is an overview of the contract.
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for Auburn QB Bo Nix

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
ClutchPoints

USC QB Kedon Slovis makes transfer decision after Lincoln Riley’s arrival

The USC Trojans figure to have a new face under center in 2022, as quarterback Kedon Slovis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to college football insider Pete Thamel. Slovis’ decision to enter the portal comes less than two weeks after it was announced that Lincoln Riley would take over as head coach at USC, though it’s unclear if Riley’s arrival is related to Slovis’ impending departure.
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Desmond Howard

A former Ohio State player doesn’t think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard was asking star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson if he accomplished his...
On3.com

Desmond Howard fires back at criticism for Heisman Ceremony comments

Desmond Howard isn’t having any criticism for comments he made during his interview with the finalists at the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. In a tweet following the ceremony, the former Michigan Wolverine defended his joke that came at the expense of Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. “I would like to...
On3.com

LOOK: Brian Kelly still learning, botches LSU tradition with recruit

New LSU head coach Brian Kelly is getting settled in his new role, and that includes visiting those currently committed to head to Baton Rouge next season. The list includes four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch, who committed to LSU in January but is still waiting to make a decision and sign on the dotted line.
On3.com

Former USC football star facing up to 10 years in prison

Former NFL and USC football linebacker Rey Maualuga is facing up to 10 years in prison for a DUI, per TMZ Sports. Maualuga is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor, according to the report. The full charges against Maualuga are felony first degree wanton endangerment, felony first degree criminal...
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
AL.com

Starting quarterback Bo Nix transferring from Auburn

There will be a new QB1 at Auburn next season. Bo Nix, who has been Auburn’s starting quarterback the last three years, announced Sunday night on his Instagram page that he intends to transfer from the program. Read more Auburn football: What would four-star recruit Khurtiss Perry mean to...
The Spun

Report: Lincoln Riley Makes Big Decision On USC Staff

Lincoln Riley continues to get closer to having his staff fully assembled at USC. Riley is reportedly set to retain interim head coach Donte Williams. He took over for Clay Helton in September after USC’s second game of the season. It’s unknown what role Williams will have on Riley’s...
