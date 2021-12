The iPhone 13 models have the same prices as their predecessors, despite offering a few additional features, including more storage on the cheapest models. Also, Apple and its carrier partners provide all sorts of deals to lower those entry prices. But they might still be too pricey for buyers looking for an iPhone without trading in a device or signing up for a new carrier. One obvious solution to that problem is to buy a used iPhone. You can score much better bargains if you’re willing to buy used. That’s especially true for older iPhone models that still have quite a few years of life left in them.

