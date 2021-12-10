16-Bit Is A Bar Arcade In Ohio And It’s An Adult Playground Come To Life

There’s something so timelessly entertaining about arcade games. Not only are they challenging, but they also inspire nostalgia for some of our favorite childhood memories. If you agree, there’s a destination in the Buckeye State that belongs on your radar: 16-Bit Bar Arcade in Ohio. With a handful of destinations throughout the state, this adult playground come-to-life is a mixture of classic arcade games and festive adult beverages. Whether you visit on your own or with a group of friends, you’re in for a great time at this Ohio bar arcade.

Welcome to 16-Bit Bar Arcade! Rain or shine, this destination has all the makings of a good time.

The moment you set foot inside, you'll be positively amazed by the sheer variety of arcade games.

From the newest releases to some truly vintage finds, there's something for every kind of gamer inside.

And to really elevate your experience, there's a full bar offering local beer, wine, classic cocktails, and delicious non-alcoholic drinks.

In fact, at some locations, you can even cozy up to the bar while playing a video game. How incredible is that?

When the weather is nice, be sure to take advantage of the spacious rooftop bar at the Cincinnati location, complete with all kinds of fun group games.

So whether you're going with a date, a group of friends, or venturing to this retro bar solo, you're in for a gaming adventure you won't soon forget.

Address: 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, 1124 Main St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA

Address: 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, 254 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA

Address: 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, 6564 Riverside Dr, Dublin, OH 43017, USA