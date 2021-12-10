16-Bit Is A Bar Arcade In Ohio And It’s An Adult Playground Come To Life
There’s something so timelessly entertaining about arcade games. Not only are they challenging, but they also inspire nostalgia for some of our favorite childhood memories. If you agree, there’s a destination in the Buckeye State that belongs on your radar: 16-Bit Bar Arcade in Ohio. With a handful of destinations throughout the state, this adult playground come-to-life is a mixture of classic arcade games and festive adult beverages. Whether you visit on your own or with a group of friends, you’re in for a great time at this Ohio bar arcade.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
