ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

16-Bit Is A Bar Arcade In Ohio And It’s An Adult Playground Come To Life

By Beth
Only In Ohio
Only In Ohio
 3 days ago

There’s something so timelessly entertaining about arcade games. Not only are they challenging, but they also inspire nostalgia for some of our favorite childhood memories. If you agree, there’s a destination in the Buckeye State that belongs on your radar: 16-Bit Bar Arcade in Ohio. With a handful of destinations throughout the state, this adult playground come-to-life is a mixture of classic arcade games and festive adult beverages. Whether you visit on your own or with a group of friends, you’re in for a great time at this Ohio bar arcade.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZVhh_0dJZM7dw00
Welcome to 16-Bit Bar Arcade! Rain or shine, this destination has all the makings of a good time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLxp6_0dJZM7dw00
The moment you set foot inside, you'll be positively amazed by the sheer variety of arcade games.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMRHq_0dJZM7dw00
From the newest releases to some truly vintage finds, there's something for every kind of gamer inside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AS6T_0dJZM7dw00
And to really elevate your experience, there's a full bar offering local beer, wine, classic cocktails, and delicious non-alcoholic drinks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tM1Rq_0dJZM7dw00
In fact, at some locations, you can even cozy up to the bar while playing a video game. How incredible is that?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7iuT_0dJZM7dw00
When the weather is nice, be sure to take advantage of the spacious rooftop bar at the Cincinnati location, complete with all kinds of fun group games.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mt71J_0dJZM7dw00
So whether you're going with a date, a group of friends, or venturing to this retro bar solo, you're in for a gaming adventure you won't soon forget.

Have you ever visited 16-Bit Bar Arcade in Ohio? What did you think? Be sure to tell us all about your experiences in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information, you can check out 16-Bit Bar Arcade online. You can also follow 16-Bit Bar Arcade on Facebook.

Address: 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, 1124 Main St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA

Address: 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, 254 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA

Address: 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, 6564 Riverside Dr, Dublin, OH 43017, USA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Ohio

Kitty Brew Cat Cafe Is A Completely Cat-Themed Catopia Of A Cafe In Ohio

Attention, all cat lovers! Did you know there was a cat-themed cafe in Ohio where you can sip on tasty drinks and cuddle with cats? It may sound too good to be true, but it in fact exists just outside of Cincinnati. Kitty Brew Cat Cafe is one of the first of its kind in […] The post Kitty Brew Cat Cafe Is A Completely Cat-Themed Catopia Of A Cafe In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Cleveland

It’s Tropical And Verdant All Year Round At Urban Planting Cleveland

While it may seem silly to think about, there is evidence that plants boost mental and emotional health. There’s just something about greenery that entices and inspires the mind, which can make houseplants a particularly valuable addition to the home in the winter months. However, plant lovers enjoy the benefits of houseplants all year-round… especially […] The post It’s Tropical And Verdant All Year Round At Urban Planting Cleveland appeared first on Only In Your State.
CLEVELAND, OH
Only In Ohio

You’ll Reach Speeds Of Up To 50 MPH On Ohio’s Epic Toboggan Run

If you thought winter was the season for staying indoors, think again! There are so many adventures to be had in the great outdoors, and that’s true even in the coldest months. This season, head to the Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation for an epic toboggan run you won’t soon forget. Ice chutes will […] The post You’ll Reach Speeds Of Up To 50 MPH On Ohio’s Epic Toboggan Run appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

One Of The Largest Restaurants In Ohio Has 450 Seats And An Unforgettable Menu

The Amish Door Restaurant had humble beginnings. Originally known as Stucki’s, the 48-seat restaurant would soon expand into one of the most iconic dining destinations in the state. Today, the Amish Door Restaurant is nothing short of an institution. With seating for up to 450 guests, it’s one of the biggest restaurants in Ohio. But […] The post One Of The Largest Restaurants In Ohio Has 450 Seats And An Unforgettable Menu appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Dublin, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Only In Ohio

Ride Through Ohio’s Wintery Landscape While Sipping Wine On The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

What’s not to love about train travel? Beautiful scenery, cozy train cars, and a sheer lack of traffic make traveling by train one of the most relaxing ways to get from here to there. And, in the case of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, you can even add some wine tasting into the mix. From the warmth of the train, you’ll be sipping on delicious wine while enjoying the winter scenery whirl by. Who knows…there may even be some snow! Here’s more on the Ohio wine train adventure that you’re bound to love.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

The Ohio Restaurant With German Roots That Date Back To The 1800s

Germans were among the first and most prominent European settlers in Ohio. Therefore, you’ll find an impressive array of German history throughout the Buckeye State. One must-visit destination that’s rich in German heritage is also one of the most popular brewpubs in the state: Moerlein Lager House in Ohio. Located in Cincinnati, this two-story building […] The post The Ohio Restaurant With German Roots That Date Back To The 1800s appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Kick Off The New Year With A Beautiful Winter Hike At These 6 Ohio State Parks

The winter season provides the perfect opportunity to get out and explore all our home state has to offer. And there’s no better way to embrace the season by doing some winter hiking in Ohio. All throughout the Buckeye State, there are opportunities to enjoy cold weather hiking in Ohio. There are so many options […] The post Kick Off The New Year With A Beautiful Winter Hike At These 6 Ohio State Parks appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

The Legend Of The Moonville Tunnel In Ohio May Send Chills Down Your Spine

The railroad industry was booming in southeastern Ohio throughout the nineteenth century, though many of the structures that were once busy with activity have all since disappeared. Those that remain, however, are steeped in legend and folklore. One of the most notorious of them is the town of Moonville and its namesake tunnel. Here’s more on why many consider the Moonville Tunnel in Ohio to be one of the most haunted places in the state.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#Come To Life#Bar Arcade#Usa
Only In Ohio

Trattoria Is The Indulgent Italian Joint In Cleveland That Serves Enormous Portions You’ll Love

Whether or not you love city life, there are perks to living in a city like Cleveland. For one, the arts and culture. Who doesn’t love the magnificent architectural marvels that line Cleveland’s streets?! Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but one universal truth is that good food brings people together. The Land is filled to the brim with excellent dining destinations, especially if you love authentic international cuisine. Treat your taste buds to some of the best casual Italian food in Cleveland here:
CLEVELAND, OH
Only In Ohio

These Secluded Caverns In Ohio Are So Worthy Of An Adventure

Ohio’s natural wonders never fail to amaze us. Yet some require a bit more effort, tucked away off-the-beaten-path and oftentimes overlooked. Seneca Caverns is one such destination. Among the largest caverns system in the region, these secluded caverns in Ohio are considered to be a top geological wonder. Visit and you can look forward to a guided tour, gem mining, and other fascinating experiences you won’t soon forget.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

With A Designated Kringle Suite, The Hilton Cleveland Takes The Holidays To A Whole New Level

As the old adage goes, “there’s no place like home for the holidays.” Of course, if you happen to be traveling this season, you’ll discover there are countless ways to find your home-away-from-home in Ohio. In fact, reserve a night in the Mr. Kringle Suite at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown, and you can look forward […] The post With A Designated Kringle Suite, The Hilton Cleveland Takes The Holidays To A Whole New Level appeared first on Only In Your State.
CLEVELAND, OH
Only In Ohio

The Coolest High-Speed Experience, Go Karting On Ice, Is Coming To Ohio

Attention, all thrill-seekers! If you enjoy the idea of embracing new, adrenaline-pumping activities, we have just the adventure in mind. Go-karting on ice combines two high-speed activities — ice skating and go-karting — into one unbelievable feat. Zipping around an ice skating rink in your own kart, you’ll be navigating various challenges and gliding at incredible speeds. It’s an experience that’s hard to describe but impossible to forget. Here’s more on how you can experience go-karting on ice right here in Cleveland, Ohio. But you may want to reserve your space now, because the event will take place for one weekend only: April 1-3, 2022.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Only In Cleveland

Historic Bullet Holes At The Great Lake Brewing Company In Cleveland Tell Of A Darker Time

Out in the old Wild West, one would expect to find remnants of scuffles between law enforcement and outlaws. In Cleveland, however? Such a thing would be unheard of… one would think. Believe it or not, there’s one place in Cleveland with Prohibition-era bullet holes, and some were left by one of the most famous […] The post Historic Bullet Holes At The Great Lake Brewing Company In Cleveland Tell Of A Darker Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
CLEVELAND, OH
Only In Ohio

The Eco Camp Is A Glampground Village In Ohio That’s Absolutely To Die For

Camping in Ohio is always a good idea, especially given the state’s beautiful landscapes and natural surroundings. That’s especially true when you opt for a destination like the Eco Camp, a one-of-a-kind glampground village in Ohio where the accommodations are just as special as the property itself. Featuring spacious tents and yurts that can accommodate up to four campers, this camping destination is perfect for those looking for an outdoor adventure or quality time in nature.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Here Are The Top 13 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Ohio knows it. All across the state there are light displays, activities and events you can attend to embrace the holiday season. The most magical places to celebrate are the top Christmas towns in Ohio, which vary in size and in offerings. Bundle up and […] The post Here Are The Top 13 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical. appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Alpaca Paradise Farm In Ohio Makes For A Fun Family Day Trip

There are so many unusual and delightful ways to encounter animals here in Ohio. Whether you visit one of our famed zoos, opt for camping on a working farm, or simply watch for wildlife on a nature trail, you’ll find that the Buckeye State is a paradise for animal enthusiasts. Today’s destination is no exception. Alpaca Paradise is a farm where visitors are invited to interact with these fuzzy animals while learning all about what makes them so extraordinary. Here’s more on what makes this spot such a family-friendly Ohio destination.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Even The Grinch Would Marvel At The Christmas Glow Light Display At Cleveland’s Winterfest

There’s just something dreamy about holiday lights and seasonal cheer, isn’t there? Those are two things that can be found in abundance at the center of Cleveland each winter. Winterfest CLE, an annual tradition like no other, transforms the city in a magical way. Events, lights, and visits from a very special man in red make the holiday season memorable for visitors of all ages. Check it out:
CLEVELAND, OH
Only In Ohio

The Heart And Soul Of Ohio Are The Small Towns And These 5 Have The Best Downtown Areas

Ohio is brimming with charm, and nowhere is that more apparent than our small towns. These communities can be found in every corner of the state, and each offers unique scenery, history, and its own brand of Midwestern hospitality. They all have something in common, though, which is the ability to make you feel right […] The post The Heart And Soul Of Ohio Are The Small Towns And These 5 Have The Best Downtown Areas appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Kleerview Reindeer Farm Will Positively Enchant You This Season, And It’s Worth The Trip From Cleveland

The holiday season is holly jolly around Cleveland, but things get pretty magical further south in the state, too. Today, we’re going to take you on a virtual road trip to a fantastic Ohio reindeer farm that is close enough to home for a day trip or weekend adventure. There’s plenty to do, see, and eat in the area… just remember to bundle up, because this winter adventure is cool as can be! Check it out:
CLEVELAND, OH
Only In Ohio

You Can Book Your Own Private Outdoor Sauna Pod With An Incredible View Of Ohio’s Hocking Hills

Spending time in the great outdoors is easily one of the best parts of life in Ohio. The beautiful scenery, fresh air, and bountiful natural attractions are what make the Buckeye State so remarkable. And while hiking is often the best way to enjoy nature, today’s feature attraction requires little to no effort and is actually more akin to a spa experience. The Hocking Hills Sauna Pods are private outdoor cedar saunas set up so that visitors can enjoy breathtaking scenery all the while reaping the benefits of the therapeutic treatment. You owe it to yourself to try this private outdoor sauna experience in Ohio at least once!
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Only In Ohio

12K+
Followers
867
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Ohio is for people who LOVE the Buckeye State. We publish one Ohio article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy