- Rifling passes with accuracy and touch, Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills got off to a dynamic start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Not only did Mills complete his first 14 throws to set a franchise record for the most completions to open a game, the strong-armed third-round draft pick from Stanford displayed growing maturity in terms of his field presence and savvy. The Atlanta native had an impressive touchdown pass on the run after eluding pressure, keeping his eyes on his target while on the move to connect with rookie tight end Brevin Jordan for a touchdown pass on his first drive of the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO