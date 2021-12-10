ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trees Cut At East River Park Amid Judge’s Partial Stop Work Order

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the East River Park project .

Construction crews were cutting down trees in East River Park on Friday morning, just two days after an appeals judge ruled the city should temporarily pause the project while activists appeal.

The judge’s ruling didn’t pause all work, however, which is why workers were able to cut down the trees.

The park is set to be demolished to create a flood barrier on the East Side. Activists have sued the city over the plan and delayed construction for months.

