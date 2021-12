GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's been an interesting start to the girls basketball season, but one constant has been Hortonville, which has dominated every game this season. The Polar Bears remain No. 1 in this week's FOX 11 Top 11, and is followed by Appleton East. Freedom then moves up one spot to No. 3 after winning a showdown with Wrightstown, and the final two teams in the top five are Notre Dame and Mishicot.

