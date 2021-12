Gate.io, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency trading platform has announced its plan to launch one of the first-ever crypto futures contract trading competitions. As per the announcement, Gate.io plans to give participants $2 million in prizes during their upcoming campaign. Gate.io’s Contract Trading Championship will reportedly start on December 15, 2021. The championship will allow individuals and groups competition with voting and NFT rewards. Gate.io is currently having registrations for early investors through their official tournament website.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO