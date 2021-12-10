ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How the Haunted Mirror works in Phasmophobia

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can find several cursed possessions while exploring your ghost investigation site in Phasmophobia. These items can be helpful to draw out the ghost and identify what it is. However, there are drastic consequences to using these items, such as the Haunted Mirror. Here’s what you need to...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
MedicalXpress

Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handheld#The Haunted Mirror
The Atlantic

How to Care Less About Work

At the bleakest moment in the pandemic, when you felt your most stressed, most scared, least centered, you probably heard some variation of the phrase This is really hard. Maybe you read it; maybe your manager said it to you; maybe you said it to yourself. But that’s the truth: Our nearly two years of living through a pandemic have been hard. And like everything else in the United States, that difficulty has not been evenly distributed. It has been hardest for those on the front lines, those afraid of how customers will react to their requests to put on a mask, those out of work or in constant fear of the way COVID variants are whipping through their community. It has been hard, in different ways, for those attempting to work and supervise school from home, for those in complete isolation, for those terrified of being around other people. It is fucking hard, in so many intersecting and unfair ways.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Drum

Why disability representation matters for brands

Martyn Sibley is a marketer, writer and entrepreneur who was recently voted one the UK’s most influential disabled people. He’s the co-founder and chief executive officer of specialist disability marketing agency (and The Drum Network member) Purple Goat. Here, for our Deep Dive on Marketing and the Marginalized, he looks into the value of representation, for both disabled people and brands.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
The Next Web

The Trevor Project shows how even the simplest AI can help save lives

At least one LGBTQ+ youth between the ages of 13 and 24 attempts suicide every 45 seconds. That’s not the kind of problem you’d usually try to solve with artificial intelligence. Machines aren’t smart enough to take the mental health crisis head-on. Sure, AI-powered therapy bots can be...
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

How Schizophrenia Affected and Enhanced Work

I’ve been working at technology consulting and software product companies since graduating college. In 25 years of work, I’ve had two breaks due to schizophrenia. One was at age 30 for a week or so. The second was at 36 for 4 weeks. The exact timeline is a bit fuzzy to me, but roughly those are the time periods. Between 30 and 36, I felt puzzled about voices I heard in private, but I never had to stop working during the day.
MENTAL HEALTH
heypoorplayer.com

Phasmophobia Brings In Cursed Possessions For New Update

It hasn’t even been that long since the last Phasmophobia update, and we’re already setting right off into the next batch of ghost-hunting goodies. This time around, we’re focused on a few things you can pick up that you definitely shouldn’t be holding with your bare hands. Eerie objects reeking with curses and fear are scattered amongst the maps now, so let’s take a look into what all does what. Do note that using these is going to hurt your Sanity and could cause even more bad effects, so handle with caution. Something else to keep in mind is that you can now have cursed hunts caused by misusing the cursed possessions. These hunts are longer, only give you one second in preparation, and do not give any care toward your Sanity Level.
VIDEO GAMES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Enhancing the potential of people with disabilities

When thinking about disability — especially serious intellectual and developmental disability — it’s important to know the not-too-distant history of the politics of human worth. A high school biology textbook in Nazi Germany included an illustration of a strapping young man struggling under the weight of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Woodlands Online& LLC

How Does Pipe Relining Work?

Also referred to as Cured-In-Place Pipelining, or CIPP, pipe relining is a technique for fixing your pipelines that allows you to avoid the expensive process of digging up and completely replacing your entire piping infrastructure. Pipe relining is a safe, cost-effective method that enhances the durability of your plumbing system at a faster rate than traditional pipe replacement and causes less disruption to your landscape.
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

How to develop a habit of working out

With the holidays around the corner and winter setting in, it's easy to lose motivation to work out. Building a habit is hard enough and it's discouraging when new routines fall apart after a few days or weeks. So, here are some tips to form long-lasting habits that will help you stay on track.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy