It will be a tough week ahead for the New Jersey Devils. Devils will play the Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. Yes, the Devils have beaten the Flyers twice this season but that is when they had been struggling. The Flyers have won two straight as of late and look to avenge their earlier losses. The Golden Knights bring their 16-11 winning record to the Rock on Thursday. Then the Devils travel to Michigan to take on the improved Detroit Red Wings on Saturday and the play their division rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at the Rock.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO