ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Michael Nesmith, singer and guitarist with the Monkees, dies aged 78

By Ben Beaumont-Thomas
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHhxz_0dJZIskK00
Mike Nesmith on the set of the television show The Monkees around 1967.

Michael Nesmith, who achieved global fame as a member of the pop group the Monkees, has died aged 78.

“With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

Nesmith was the group’s guitarist, and also one of its songwriters, for tracks including The Girl I Knew Somewhere, Listen to the Band and Mary, Mary.

With Nesmith alongside Mickey Dolenz, Davy Jones and Peter Tork, the Monkees had huge hits including US chart-toppers Daydream Believer and I’m a Believer, having been formed for a TV sitcom about a rock’n’roll band. Nesmith successfully auditioned for the role of “Mike” in the show, in October 1965, having begun his music career as a jobbing folk music performer in Los Angeles.

The nature of the Monkees as a manufactured band became something of a millstone for the group, who fractured in the late 1960s following their psychedelic film and album Head (Nesmith contributed the song Circle Sky). Nesmith left in 1970, following Tork’s departure in 1968.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vq0Mz_0dJZIskK00
Michael Nesmith in 2019. Photograph: Brandon Nagy/Rex/Shutterstock

In recent months, he had performed on a reunion tour with the group. Nesmith had avoided the band’s 20th-anniversary reunion in 1986, performing only in his home city of Los Angeles. He only occasionally joined them until a more emphatic reunion in 1996 when the group recorded a new album, Justus. A tour the following year was the last time the quartet played together, before Jones’s death in 2012.

Tork’s death followed in 2019 and Nesmith and Dolenz went on to perform as a duo, in recent months undertaking the Monkees Farewell Tour, which was originally planned for 2020 but was delayed by Covid.

In the wake of the Monkees’ initial split, Nesmith continued with a fruitful career. He formed the country rock group First National Band, which had a hit with Joanne in 1970. His next group, a psych-rock outfit called Second National Band, featured José Feliciano on percussion, and he also released music under his own name, including an acclaimed album of country ballads, And the Hits Just Keep on Comin’ (1972). He continued to occasionally release albums for the rest of his life, most recently The Ocean in 2015.

Other Nesmith-penned songs became hits for other artists, such as Different Drum, a US top 20 hit for the Stone Poneys featuring Linda Ronstadt. In 1988, the rap group Run DMC covered Mary, Mary.

He also worked as a music producer, and tended his own spinoff label from Elektra Records, called Countryside. He successfully moved into TV production in the mid-1970s, eventually creating the proto-MTV music video show PopClips, and also had projects in Hollywood: he was executive producer of the satirical sci-fi movie Repo Man, now regarded as one of the key cult films of the 1980s.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Elon Musk is learning a hard lesson: never date a musician

Elon Musk, it seems, prioritises building spaceships over maintaining relationships. In September, the thrice-divorced billionaire told reporters that his work at SpaceX and Tesla was a big reason why he had split from Grimes, his musician girlfriend. In her latest single, Player of Games, Grimes appears to have confirmed this. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me … Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Peter Tork
Person
José Feliciano
Person
Michael Nesmith
primetimer.com

The Monkees

Showing 1 - 3 of 3 articles tagged "The Monkees" Nesmith, who died this morning of natural causes, shot to fame in the made-for-TV rock group, known as the Monkee... The Monkees TV series to join MeTV's lineup following an "overwhelming response" to its Peter Tork tribute. The TV network...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Michael Nesmith Remembered Through His Best Songs — With and Without the Monkees

The late Michael Nesmith loved returning to the Monkees and the foursome’s hit catalog in recent years as a celebration of his friendship with Mickey Dolenz. But during his tenure with the Monkees in their NBC television days, Nesmith was the sole member vocal in his disgust with their label, Colgems’ employment of session musicians on the band’s recordings as well as its emphasis on outside songwriters such as Neil Diamond, David Gates, Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, and Gerry Goffin and Carole King. Lyrically, Nesmith was equally sophisticated. Gloriously abstract yet soulfully succinct, Nesmith never wasted an elegant word while...
THEATER & DANCE
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Michael Nesmith’s Rejected Monkees Song Hit for Linda Ronstadt

The Monkees' run was still young when the late Michael Nesmith had another hit with "Different Drum" — as a writer rather than a performer. The Stone Poneys, Linda Ronstadt's band at the time, had a No. 13 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song during the fall of 1967, a year after The Monkees TV show began airing. The Monkees already had four Top 5 singles of their own by then, and Micky Dolenz recalled that Nesmith — who died on Friday at the age of 78 — offered "Different Drum" to the band first.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Group#Guitarist#The Monkees#Folk Music
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

David Lasley, Musician-Songwriter and Prized Backup Singer for Music Legends, Dies at 74

David Lasley — an American artist, songwriter and longtime backup singer for a slew of legendary artists — passed away on Dec. 9 at the age of 74, Billboard has confirmed. In addition to a solo career that netted him the 1982 top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hit “If I Had My Wish Tonight,” Lasley sang backup for Burt Bacharach, Neil Diamond, Luther Vandross, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin and more.
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Flashback: The Beatles Release ‘Rubber Soul’

It was 56 years ago today (December 6th, 1965) that the Beatles released their groundbreaking sixth album, Rubber Soul in America. Also released in conjunction to the album was the band's first official “double A-sided” single, “We Can Work It Out” backed with “Day Tripper. Rubber Soul featured a staring of instant classics, including “Michelle” — which scored the band the 1967 Grammy for Song Of The Year despite it never being released by the band as a single — “In My Life,” “Drive My Car,” “Nowhere Man,” “Girl,” “I'm Looking Through You,” and “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”– for which George Harrison is often credited for introducing world music into rock by contributing the song's signature sitar part.
MUSIC
Variety

Rare David Bowie Recording Expected to Sell for Thousands at Auction

A 56-year-old acetate recording of a previously unreleased and relatively unknown song featuring David Bowie is expected to draw thousands of pounds at an auction in England on Thursday. The song, titled “I Want Your Love” and recorded in 1965 by a teenaged Bowie and his early group the Lower Third, was written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and produced by top ‘60s producer Shel Talmy — who also produced a string of classics for the Kinks and the Who, including “You Really Got Me,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “My Generation,” “I Can’t Explain” and two early singles for Bowie, who was...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Paul McCartney Reveals The Beatles’ Tribute to Elvis Presley

The Beatles and the King of Rock n’ Roll are in rare company. They top the list as two of the highest-selling artists ever. And with Elvis Presley hitting the scene nearly 10 years before John, Paul, George, and Ringo united, it’s no wonder that The Beatles looked up to him in a major way.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

79K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy