How The #JoyFULLYBlack Campaign Showcases Our Everyday Happy Moments

Take a look back at who broke the big baby news and how they shared it with the world. With so much going on, from variants to a new presidency, so many people quitting their jobs and people traveling again and embracing being outside after getting vaccinated, you probably didn’t realize that a great number of people announced that they were expecting a child (or two) this year. We’re not kidding — it was a lot of people. From Amara La Negra revealing she’s expecting twins, Eve triumphantly announcing she was expecting her first child after years of trying to conceive, and Cardi B taking the stage with a brand new baby bump to let the world know she was expecting, there were many joyous moments and lot of news. (And we’re thinking, with love, of Nick Cannon, who announced and welcomed twin boys Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Five-month-old Zen passed away this month from brain cancer.)

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO